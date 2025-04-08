2025 World Health Day: FG Commits To Reducing Maternal, Infant Mortality

Share

The Federal Government says it is working towards reducing maternal and newborn mortality rates. It also said it is planning to train least 120,000 frontline workers.

Speaking in radio news programme, the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare Iziaq Salako said the theme for this year’s Commemoration of World Health Day “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” aligns with the government’s move to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths in the country.

He said: “To achieve that, the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative was developed as a mechanism to ensure that universal health coverage is achieved.

“We are able to save lives. We are able to prevent physical and financial pains.” Speaking on some of the maternal and newborn initiatives of the ministry, Salako emphasised the importance of training and retraining of health workers.

He said: “There is a target to train at least 120,000 frontline workers. “About 50 per cent of them have already been trained.” The minister added:

“If you look at one of the key deliverables of the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare within the Presidential Priorities is to ensure that by 2027, we reduce maternal mortality by at least 20 per cent and reduce infant mortality by at least 15 per cent.

“In order to ensure we do that, the professional delivering the service must be well trained.” Speaking on ensuring equitable access to maternal and newborn care across the country, Salako said the government is intentional on expansion and development of primary healthcare centres.

He said: “ We are developing such initiatives like MAMI (Maternal & Neo-Natal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative) which is specifically targeting high-budget local governments with respect to maternal mortality rates.

“So you will see that with all this put together, we are taking maternal and child healthcare closer to the people at the grassroots.”

