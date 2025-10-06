2025 World Habitat Day: Town Planners Celebrate

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) on Monday joined the global community to commemorate the 2025 World Habitat Day, with a call for proactive and context-specific strategies to address urban crises across the country.

Speaking at the event, the National President of NITP, Dr. Ogbonna Chime, described urban spaces as “engines of development,” stressing that they are key activators of the urban economy and contributors to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said this year’s theme, “Urban Crises Response,” is apt as it draws attention to critical areas of sustainability in human settlements development, noting that livability can only improve when urban areas are free of crises.

Dr. Chime identified the various dimensions of urban crises, including social challenges such as overpopulation, congestion, social unrest, slum formation and health deficiencies; environmental issues like extreme climate events, poor waste management, land degradation, flooding and pollution; and economic problems such as urban poverty, market failures, and deteriorating urban services.

He attributed these crises to factors such as rapid population growth, large-scale migration, and increased demand for infrastructure including housing, roads, rail, drainage, schools and healthcare.

According to him, urban crises have wider implications for governance because cities concentrate political forces and exert strong social and ecological influences on surrounding areas.

“Many urban dwellers are vulnerable to these crises as a result of increased urbanization without adequate service provision. Climate-induced crises are rising, especially in coastal communities and informal settlements, due to poor land use planning,” he said.

Dr. Chime noted that past responses to urban crises have been largely reactive, relying on public interventions, private initiatives and global agendas such as the Sustainable Development Goals. He called for coordinated and locally relevant urban management strategies that are proactive and preventive.

He emphasized the need for comprehensive physical development plans to effectively address urban challenges, while advocating for inclusive co-creation of knowledge and solutions among stakeholders, communities, and municipal authorities.

World Habitat Day, observed annually on October 6, was established by the United Nations to reflect on the state of towns and cities and the right of all to adequate shelter. The day serves as a reminder that everyone has the power and responsibility to shape the future of urban spaces.