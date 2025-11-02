2025 World Clean-Up Day: Oyo, UNICEF Champion Sustainable Fashion

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has reaffirmed its commitment to making environmental protection a cornerstone of sustainable development in the state.

This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Seun Ashamu, during the commemoration of the 2025 World Clean-Up Day held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The event, themed “Tackling Textile and Fashion Waste through Circular Fashion,” was organized by the Ministry in collaboration with UNICEF.

Barrister Ashamu described the global observance as a reflection of humanity’s collective determination to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable planet. He emphasized the need to sensitize residents of Oyo State on the reduction of textile waste through reuse and recycling.

“We can repurpose and reuse textiles in creative ways that reduce the volume of waste generated in our society,” Ashamu said. “Everyone must treat the environment with the same care and respect we give to our bodies and homes. The government encourages residents to do the right thing and will not hesitate to sanction those who pollute the environment.”

He noted that World Clean-Up Day, recognized annually on September 20 by the United Nations General Assembly, underscores the fact that environmental cleanliness and sustainability are shared global responsibilities.

Highlighting the dangers of textile pollution, the Commissioner pointed out that while the global fashion industry drives economic growth and creativity, it remains one of the most polluting sectors in the world.

“The fashion industry contributes about 10 percent of global carbon emissions and nearly 20 percent of wastewater production. Every second, one truckload of textiles is either burned or dumped in landfills, releasing microplastics and toxic chemicals into our environment,” he lamented.