2025 World AIDS Day: FCT To Offer Free HIV Testing, Counselling

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled plans for a community-driven agenda to mark the 2025 World AIDS Day, offering free HIV counseling and testing alongside broad-based community sensitization activities.

The initiative emphasizes participation, shared responsibility, and renewed commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s HIV response.

The 2025 commemoration, themed “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response,” will be open, participatory, and community-focused. According to the Director of Public Health, Dr. Dan Gadzama, and under the directive of the Mandate Secretary, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the Secretariat is aligning efforts with global strategies through a one-day high-level symposium aimed at raising awareness and curbing the spread of HIV/AIDS.

A statement issued on Thursday by Bola Ajao, Special Assistant on Media to the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, explained that the symposium will gather policymakers, health workers, development partners, people living with HIV/AIDS, and community stakeholders to review progress, identify gaps, and strengthen collaboration.

The Secretariat said the goal is to ensure all actors “speak with one voice and work together to support those affected and improve the overall response.”

State Program Coordinator for HIV/AIDS, STIs, and Viral Hepatitis, Dr. Fatima Daggash, described December 1 as a crucial moment for reflection and renewed commitment. She stated, “December 1 is recognised worldwide as a day to remember those who have died from AIDS, appreciate the progress achieved, and renew commitment to ending the disease.”

Highlighting the importance of honest stakeholder engagement, Dr. Daggash added that bringing all actors together allows for an open discussion on the current situation and agreements on areas needing improvement.

She further noted that multiple community activities are planned, including free counseling and HIV testing, aimed at encouraging early detection, ensuring linkage to care, sustaining viral suppression, and reducing stigma.