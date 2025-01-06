2025: We’ll Open Largest Food Hub, Multiple Multilevel Markets Across Lagos

Share

The largest food logistics hub in sub-Saharan Africa is set to open in Lagos this year, alongside multiple middle-level markets in Mushin, Ajah, Agege, and Ikorodu.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday when he went on a tour of the brand-new, world-class, modern digital studios of TVC News at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos Island. He added that “the projects will enhance food sufficiency and security, reflecting our commitment to empowering every resident.”

Sanwo-Olu’s appearance at the modern broadcasting facility was historical, being the first guest to appear on the TV’s Open Studio, which officially launched today with the Breakfast Show.

Speaking during the program, the Governor said that the state will uphold local government autonomy as well as remain a model of collaboration and independence.

In a public statement on his social media handle, Sanwo-Olu said his administration’s joint initiatives with local governments, such as security improvements and infrastructure projects, demonstrate how partnerships drive impactful governance.

He promised continued engagement with residents and the media to “show that leadership and excellence are what we stand for.”

He added the opening of the studio is a milestone that signals the full movement of TVC Communications to their state-of-the-art facility and new location and further cement Lagos’ reputation as a hub for innovation, creativity, and excellence in media.

“These state-of-the-art facilities, including the largest and most advanced in sub-Saharan Africa, symbolize what Lagos represents: innovation, connectivity, and limitless possibilities.

“Beyond the unveiling, I discussed how the media plays a vital role in fostering unity, shaping public opinion, and driving socio-economic development. I emphasized the importance of leveraging these advanced facilities to inform, educate, and inspire our people.

“I also spoke about critical developments in our state and country. Financial markets are showing signs of stability, offering a renewed opportunity to pass benefits to residents.

“By staying strategically positioned, Lagos will continue to lead in leveraging these opportunities for the social and economic well-being of our people.

