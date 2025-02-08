2025: WATO pledges to deepen support for stakeholders, capacity building, investment in tourism

Share

…scores performance in 2024 high

The West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) has disclosed that parts of its focus this year include deepening it support for stakeholders, increase in capacity building and fostering huge investments in tourism. This is as the organisation, which is charged with the marketing and promotion of West Africa tourism to the global audience, has scored its performance in 2024 high.

These disclosures were made by the Chief Executive Officer of WATO, Ola Wright, in her goodwill message for the New Year to members of the organisation and the industry. In reference to 2024, she highlighted a number of successful initiatives executed by the organisation.

Noting, ‘‘we successfully hosted the inaugural West Africa Ecotourism Network (WEN) Summit in The Gambia, supported by the World Bank, The Gambia Ministry of Tourism and the Gambia Tourism Board. This landmark event brought together industry leaders and set the stage for the sustainable tourism growth in the region.

‘‘Our FAM and press trips across the region showcased West Africa’s diverse offerings to regional and global audiences, drawing attention to its unparalleled beauty and cultural richness.’’

She further stated, ‘‘Strengthened global partnerships and expanded our reach, participating in major international industry tradeshows, amplifying West Africa’s voice and vision on global scale.’’

Other notable areas of performance, according to her, was the naming of Cameroon by Lonely Planet as Top Country Best in Travel in 2025, describing this development as, ‘‘a true testament to the region’s growing recognition and appeal.

‘‘These accomplishments demonstrate our collective efforts in promoting West Africa as a premier destination for ecotourism, culture and adventure,’’ states Wright.

Turning her attention to 2025, WATO’s CEO highlighted the areas of focus and growth to include; deepening support for stakeholders across the region; intensifying capacity building programmes, fostering tourism investment and innovation; enhancing tourism data systems for informed decision-making; expanding youth empowerment initiatives, unlocking new opportunities for the next generation; driving sustainable tourism development, creating brighter future for West Africa.

Wright concluded by expressing appreciation to all the partners, supporters and stakeholders of WATO, saying, ‘‘to all our partners, stakeholders, and supporters, thank you for being part of this journey. Here is to a prosperous 2025 filled with growth, collaboration and transformative achievements.’’

Share

Please follow and like us: