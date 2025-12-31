2025 Was A Very Tough Year, Says Oteh

For veteran theatre director, producer, the founder and Creative Director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Dr Patrick-Jude Oteh, 2025 was generally a very tough year.

According to him, it is the kind of year referred to as “annus horribis”. “It was a good year but very challenging. There were trying times on many fronts. “A lot of arts organisations folded up while a few thrived. But it was a tough year. Most importantly, the year has come to an end,” he said.

He averred that funding trends unfortunately did not really come to the theatre. “Rather, films were the in-thing. Theatre despite its usefulness in societies in a flux like ours, was still lagging behind funding wise. “The focus certainly shifted more to films than theatre.”

According to Oteh, funding is still a major issue, “but the recurring question is still – if you get the funding, what will you use it for? One thing is certain, it is certainly no longer business as usual.”

On the standout artistic achievements or programming successes in 2025, he said: “For JRT, we pulled off a major tour and celebrated our 25th year as an arts organisation. These were landmark achievements for us.”

He noted that a lot of attention is going to gender, adding that “peace and tolerance was also key. The issue of community also resonated.” Policy changes that had the most significant impact in 2025 The truth is we did not see much policy shift occurring in our sector.

Perhaps we did not see it. But we should go beyond putting up more buildings. Advocacy priorities heading into 2026 To be more relevant and visible. There are a lot of promises around international tours and tour networks. We will certainly be a part of these

Expectations in 2026

To seek for more opportunities and the freedom to create. To adapt to our environment and to seek for identical networks.