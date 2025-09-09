2025 VMAs: S’African Singer Tyla Beats Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Rema To Win Best Afrobeats

South African rising star Tyla has made history at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) after clinching the Best Afrobeats award, beating out Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, and Rema.

The “Water” crooner, who has continued to dominate global charts since her breakout in 2023, became the first South African artist to take home the coveted Afrobeats category at the VMAs.

Her win reflects the growing influence of African music across the world and the genre’s expansion beyond Nigeria’s borders. In her acceptance speech, Tyla expressed gratitude to her fans across Africa and beyond.

“This is not just my win; it’s a win for every African artist working hard to put our sound on the map,” she said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The competition was fierce, with Burna Boy and Asake riding high on their 2024 hits, Tems continuing her international collaborations, and Rema enjoying massive success after his global anthem “Calm Down.” However, Tyla’s consistent international presence and viral performances helped secure her place at the top.