2025: Uzodinma Presents N755.6bn Budget Estimate

Share

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has presented a budget estimate of N755.6 billion to the state House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval.

While presenting the budget, the governor revealed that the budget tagged, “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities” is 27.6 per cent higher than the 2024 budget.

Uzodinma said of the budget, that capital expenditure gulped 643.3 billion representing 85.1 per cent while N112.3 billion is allotted to recurrent expenditure, representing 14.9 per cent of the budget.

The governor explained that the infrastructure sector got the biggest chunk of the budget with a sum of 296.4 billion naira representing, 46 per cent followed by the transport sector with a sum of N101 billion, representing 16 per cent of the budget.

Power and electrification received N74.7 billion, which represents 12 percent of the total budget. Tourism and hospitality got N30.2 billion, which represents 5 per cent while health got N22.9 billion, representing 4 per cent of the budget.

Ministry of Environment and Sanitation received N21.1 billion which represents 3 per cent while ministry of livestock development got 20 billion naira which represents 3 per cent. The ministry of Agriculture and Food Security got 12 billion naira representing 2 percent.

Share

Please follow and like us: