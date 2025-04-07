2025 UTME Mock: JAMB Disburses N397m Transport Allowances To Officials

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disbursed a total of N397,030,900 as transport allowances to 1,909 officials participating in the conduct of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled for April 10, 2025.

JAMB’s Director of Finance, Mufutau Bello, made the disclosure during a meeting held in Abuja to assess the board’s readiness for both the mock examination and the main UTME.

He explained that the amount disbursed represents only the first tranche of payments, covering one-third of the total officials involved in the exercise.

“The mock exercise is the first phase of our core mandate, and we must, as always, distinguish ourselves. The nation relies on the success of this exercise, and any shortcomings could undermine the integrity of our education system,” Bello said.

He added, “Much is at stake—including the credibility of our processes, the reputation of the tertiary education system, and substantial financial resources.

“Over N397 million has been paid as transport allowances to 1,909 officials travelling for the mock exercise scheduled for April 10, 2025. This amount represents only the initial phase, covering a third of the total number of officials involved.”

In response, JAMB staff pledged full dedication to ensuring the successful and hitch-free conduct of both the mock exam and the main UTME nationwide.

They also addressed public concerns about local travel allowances, noting that such discussions often stem from a limited understanding of the logistical scale and complexity of organizing a nationwide examination.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

