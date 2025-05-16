2025 UTME: KWASU VC Lauds Oloyede’s Sincerity, Proactiveness

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has commended the sincerity and proactiveness of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Emeritus Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, FNAL, in the handling of issues that arose from the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Professor Jimoh, in a letter to the JAMB Registrar, also lauded Professor Oloyede’s public apology, particularly for taking responsibility for the unfortunate error which marred the conduct of this year’s examination in some centres.

The Vice Chancellor specifically lauded Oloyede for the prompt initiation of action to grant affected candidates the opportunity to rewrite the examination at no cost to them, adding that “these were decisions KWASU considers exemplary, not just as a reflection of your sincerity and leadership, but one which affirms the integrity of the examination body and process, which tests intending candidates into higher institutions.

“KWASU appreciates the sincerity and promptness with which JAMB addressed the matter and laid the facts bare to the concerned public. This will allay the fears of parents and candidates and ensure the integrity of the examination body remains intact.

“You have written your name and that of JAMB in the annals of history as responsible institutions worthy of emulation by people and organisations. It is our prayer that Allah grants you the strength to continue to serve Nigeria and humanity,” Professor Jimoh added.

