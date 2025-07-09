New Telegraph

July 9, 2025
July 9, 2025
2025 UTME: JAMB Suspects Foul Play In Highest Scorer’s Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has “suspected” foul play in the results of Chinedu Okeke, the best candidate in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Registrar Ishaq Oloyede at the 2025 policy meeting in Abuja yesterday announced that Okeke from Anambra State emerged as the best candidate with 375 score in the exam.

However, the professor said the board made some discoveries regarding Okeke, who applied to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Oloyede explained that data from JAMB revealed that Okeke was admitted to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) School of Medicine a year ago.

He said JAMB wrote to UNN for clarification about the candidate, and the school revealed that Okeke is a student of the institution, and he was doing fine.

