2025 UTME: Foundation Blames Digital Illiteracy For Mass Failure

Founder of Regalo Hope Foundation (RHF), Dr Chinenye Onuorah, has attributed the recent mass failure recorded during the recently held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to inadequate digital literacy among students.

This is coming just as Onuorah in a chat with Saturday Telegraph attributed the development to what she considers as a significant gap in digital preparedness on the path of the students.

She stated: “This isn’t just a failure of preparation; it’s a failure of responsibility. Our youth are being left to navigate digital platforms without the necessary tools, exposure, or training to succeed.”

She advocated for quality digital education for students and teachers particularly at the secondary school level to prevent reoccurrence just as she also emphasised urgent need for collaborative efforts between public and private sectors to enhance digital literacy programmes to students across the country.

As part of contributing her quota, she hinted that the foundation’s learning app, is available for download, as each milestone earns learners airtime, to mitigate data cost.

Onuorah added that the RHF Hub is also available for equipping students with essential digital skills, as the foundation believes that academic performances can be significantly improved.

Spurring stakeholders to action, she further stated: “We must move beyond discussions and take actionable steps to build with our youth.”

