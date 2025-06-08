2025 UTME 100% Success, Affirmation Of Caleb Group’s High Standard – Adebogun

Share

A renowned Educationist and the Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has described the 100 per cent success the Group recorded in the 2025 UTME as an affirmation of its commitment to high moral and academic standards.

Adebogun, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State on Tuesday, noted that he was proud of the feat achieved by the students and assured that the Caleb Group would not relent in its efforts to produce students that would contribute positively to national growth

He stressed that the beauty of the record of excellence often achieved by the schools in various examinations was the fact that since they were established they have always recorded 100 per cent success in all national and external examinations.

The renowned educationist, who appraised the 2025 UTME results of students in the Caleb Group, said the 100 per cent success record was a step in the right direction, considering the quality of staff and infrastructural facilities at its disposal.

Adebogun disclosed that Caleb Group of Schools makes continuous professional development mandatory for the staff to ensure they consistently work hard to remain relevant to the system, as well as uphold a culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights in the society.

He said that both the academic curriculum and extra – curricular activities of the Group of Schools have been specifically designed to make its products not just to be globally competitive, but also socially relevant to their environment, and imbued with requisite leadership, literary and technical skills.

“All our schools in the Caleb Group offer a competitive environment, yet one that actively seeks to promote the achievement in every child and sometimes that achievement is simply by taking part. The opportunities and facilities we offer are second to none and our frequent success in all examinations such as WAEC, NECO, IGCSE, SAT, TOEFL, A Levels, BECE and Checkpoint among others speaks for itself”, he said.

Adebogun further explained that the Caleb Group has consistently won laurels in both national and international examinations and competitions as the management not only creates conducive learning environment for the students, but also ensures consistency in the training and re – training of its educational personnel so as to make them relevant and able to deliver.

On what the Caleb Group of Schools was doing differently that has made it to consistently record 100 percent in all national and international examinations, Adebogun cited the Group’s insistence on due process, recruitment of seasoned and tested educational personnel and conformity to quality assurance standards stipulated by government regulatory bodies as some of the things that the Group was doing to set the pace for others to follow.

Share