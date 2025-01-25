2025: Topaz Travels and Tours to focus on international exposure

Share

For the management of Topaz Travels and Tours, one of Nigeria’s leading ticketing and tour management outfits, the focus this year is breaking into the international market with sight sets on wooing international partnerships that would grow the company into a formidable force in travel business.

This all-encompassing and daunting business focus for 2025 was disclosed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, who is also the Second Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and immediate National President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA).

According to her, having made the necessary impact at the local front, it is time to consolidate on the successes by taking the global to a level and making it growing concern at the international market.

‘‘Personally for me, my expectations and projections for my own business in 2025, is conquering more grounds, increasing on our targets and be able to fulfill and accomplish the targets set for 2025 just as it was in 2024,’’ she disclosed, stressing, ‘‘there has to been a deliberate art of putting things in place and do things differently. I will have to change the narrative and do things differently.’’

To this end, Akporiaye said, ‘‘I see more of international engagements because for us to be able to achieve the increase it means that people have to come to Nigeria. There is a high traffic of people coming to Nigeria but they come for business and not for tourism because they see Nigeria only for business and not for tourism.

‘‘So for me, for my business and the industry as a whole, I expect more international engagements. The world has to know that we are ready, the world has to know that there is a rebirth of Nigerian tourism. We cannot be making too much noise and doing so many things about our tourism without the world knowing about what we are doing.

‘‘If they don’t know, how would they come? So, my expectation is to do things differently and for my business to have more international engagements because international engagements would open the eyes of so many people out there that Nigeria is ready to be added to the tourism world market.

‘‘Therefore, it is more about international engagements, more about letting people know what is happening in Nigeria, what the plans are, the opportunities available when it comes to tourism and investments.’’

To achieve this international exposure, she disclosed that she needs to reposition herself and her company to attract the needed attention at the global market. Saying, ‘‘for me personally, I have to position myself too that is why for me and for my business, 2025 is going to be more about international engagements, international collaborations, and partnerships because we have to desire to grow and get more visibility.

‘‘That should also be the expectation for the industry as a whole. Let’s begin to go out there, let’s begin to tell the people about us and about what we do, about the country. That Nigeria is not only about business but also about tourism.

‘‘I am going to be involved with a lot of international events this year, international trainings, a lot of conferences where you have opportunities for collaborations and there is going to be a lot of investments.

‘‘Nothing good comes cheap, so there is going to be a lot of commitment to investment in my company so as to raise the standard that will make it easy for me to gain international recognition and to be able to achieve the dream, and expectation of having international partnerships.’’

Adding, ‘‘No international organisation is going to partner with you if you are not ready, if your organisation is not ought to international standard.’’

