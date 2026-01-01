2025 Took Away My Deputy – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that 2025 was not a year he would reflect upon with unbridled joy, lamenting the loss of his Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrakpo.

Governor Diri made the remarks on Thursday during his New Year statewide radio and television broadcast, acknowledging that the late deputy’s steadfast support, quiet wisdom, and unshakeable strength left an indelible mark on the Government of Assured Prosperity.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said God remains his strength now and forever.

The statement reads:

“Our shared faith was sorely tried in the closing days of 2025 as we prepared to celebrate the Christmas season and year-end festivities. On the afternoon of Thursday, 11 December, we were struck by the devastating news of the passing into eternity of His Excellency Senator Dr. Lawrence Ewhrakpo, Deputy Governor of our state. His steadfast support, quiet wisdom, and unshakeable strength left an indelible mark on our Government of Assured Prosperity and upon our lives.

“Even as our flesh may falter and our hearts may ache, let us recall that God is the strength of our hearts and our portion forever. He does not promise immunity from pain, but He promises to walk with us through it, to heal where there are wounds, to lift where we fall.

“As we step into 2026, we once again lay Bayelsa State, its governance, its peace, its great works at the feet of the Almighty. This is no empty tradition, but a solemn, heartfelt surrender. We acknowledge that every road built, every budget passed, every tear shed, and every triumph won rests not on our strength, but on His sovereign grace.”

In accordance with his administration’s tradition, Governor Diri declared the state’s Covenant Verse for 2026 as 2 Thessalonians 3:3: “But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil.”

Reflecting on 2025, Governor Diri said his administration had envisioned it as a “Year of Unexampled Miracles”, noting significant strides in landmark projects. He listed signature projects such as the nine‑storey State Secretariat Complex, the 30,000‑seat stadium, as well as the Faculty of Environmental Sciences Building and the Convocation Auditorium at Niger Delta University. He also noted that the 630-meter bridge at Angiama was nearing completion, alongside the upcoming inauguration of a 60-megawatt independent power project.

Governor Diri assured that the administration would continue its critical infrastructure programme across the state in 2026, with key road projects captured in the 2026 budget. These include phase one of both the Nembe–Brass road and the Ekeremor–Agge road, terminating at Toru‑Ndoro with a spur to Peretorugbene. Other projects include the Akaba–Ogu–Okodi and Oporoma–Ondewari roads, the Angiama–Eniwari–Fonibiri road, the Toru‑Ebeni–Akeddei–Bolou‑Orua–Toru‑Orua road, and the Agbere‑Abuetor‑Osekwenike‑Asamabiri‑Elemebiri road. Describing these projects as vital arteries for connectivity and progress, the governor said that with faithful execution of the 2026 budget, christened “Assured Prosperity 2”, the government would ensure their completion.

He said these development efforts would stand as lasting legacies of hope, progress, and promise kept.

While extending warm wishes for the new year, Governor Diri urged citizens to continue giving thanks to God, not only in times of ease but in all circumstances.