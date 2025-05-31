2025: Tinubu Has No Pact With Soludo, Says APC Candidate Ukachukwu

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has denied claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has any pact with Governor Charles Soludo ahead of the November 8, 2025, election.

Speaking during a reception at Chinua Achebe Airport, Umuleri, which also celebrated his running mate Senator Uche Ekwunife, Ukachukwu emphasized that Soludo has never contested any election in Anambra State, noting that the last gubernatorial election was contested by former Governor Chief Willie Obiano.

“Let Soludo come to the field this time and test his popularity,” Ukachukwu challenged ahead of the polls.

He revealed that President Tinubu personally tasked him with delivering Anambra State to the APC and integrating it more closely with the federal government.

“The President told me, ‘Go and bring Anambra to join the national government in Abuja,’ and that is exactly what I intend to do,” he stated.

Ukachukwu described Anambra State as being “in darkness” and vowed to bring progress and development to the state if elected.

He called on party stakeholders—from ward leaders to local government and state executives—to unite and work collectively for the APC’s success in the upcoming election.

“If we win, I will not hoard power or appoint only myself. I vow not to neglect or disappoint you. We must liberate Anambra so everyone can live in peace and prosperity,” he promised.

Addressing allegations from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that President Tinubu is secretly supporting Governor Soludo, Ukachukwu dismissed such claims as “ridiculous insinuations.”

“President Tinubu is an APC member. There is no way he would support APGA or engage in anti-party activities,” he said confidently.

Ukachukwu asserted that the APC would take over Anambra in the 2025 election, describing the state as “overripe” for political change.

During the event, he formally introduced his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, presenting her with the APC flag. Ukachukwu described Ekwunife as a seasoned politician with extensive experience in Anambra politics.

In her remarks, Senator Ekwunife reaffirmed their shared commitment to victory.

“We are in this race to win, and we will pursue every legal avenue to ensure Anambra State is aligned with the federal government in Abuja. Prince Ukachukwu is a political heavyweight with deep understanding of Anambra and hands-on experience in virtually every sector of the economy,” she said.

APC State Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike also reiterated that there is no alliance between the presidency and APGA or Governor Soludo.

“Let no one be deceived—there is no partnership between the presidency and APGA. We are moving into Government House, Awka. Prince Ukachukwu is the right candidate to unseat the APGA administration,” he concluded.

