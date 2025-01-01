2025: Tinubu, Give Us This Year

Share

Nigerians must count themselves lucky that the year 2024 finally fizzled out, with the nation still standing after surviving an unprecedented economic downturn that converted poverty to a national trademark and melted the rich into agony.

President Bola Tinubu, as the architect of the new economy, stepped out boldly to assure fellow citizens of the joy in going through pains. The promise of a better tomorrow is what kept the people hopeful. The good news is that the much hyped tomorrow is here with everyone. The year 2025 is one of high expectations.

Nigerians believe they have seen the worst of deprivation. The time to get rid of banditry and insurgency has come. With all those flying the Tinubu flag asking for patience since he assumed office in May 2023, the people want to be hopeful henceforth.

Tinubu is a very lucky man. Never in the country’s history have compatriots come across one man who got so much power and resources for such a long time. This lone man, the president, has been in power since May 29, 1999, as governor, kingmaker and now Commander-in-Chief.

The Transformer of Western Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was in Gen. Emeka Ojukwu’s words: “The Best President Nigeria never had.” He performed most of his economic magic as Premier of the Western Region. His duration in power as Premier and Vice Chairman of the Federal Executive Council did not last up to 10 years.

The ‘Great Zik of Africa’, the last of the Governors-General and first President of the country, began as Premier of the Eastern Region. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was powerless as of January 15, 1966 and did not have the executive power of a Fourth Republic President. Sir Ahmadu Bello was worshipped in the Northern Region as not just Premier; he was the Sardauna of Sokoto.

When the opportunity to lead Nigeria from Lagos fell on his lap, the Fulani Prince dashed it out to Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Tinubu has been lucky with power. He had full control of Lagos State, from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007.

He announced his successor, Babatunde Fashola and remained the soul of that administration. Tinubu handpicked Fashola’s successor, Akinwumi Ambode, decided his tenure would not entail a second term and instead went for Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Gen Muhammadu Buhari was tired of politics after failing three times to become President.

He cried back to Daura, an angry man. It was Tinubu that ran to the North-West, wiped Buhari’s tears, repackaged him and sold the former maximum dictator as a renewed democrat.

Since Buhari became president in 2015, Nigeria has remained in reverse gear. Tinubu, who stepped into his shoes, promised to continue from where the general stopped.

The people now know better. They are waiting for their president to move the gear from reverse to drive. Nigerians will not accept any excuses in 2025. The President must bring the country out of the Intensive Care Unit.

How he does it is entirely up to him. Tinubu’s cheerleaders are proud to flaunt his achievements as the man who transformed Lagos.

That uncommon transformation must be replicated from Abuja to cover the whole country. The best way to begin the transformation is to make food affordable.

This technology of palliatives is anti-people. It has only boosted the pockets of those who handle the distribution and created congestion in morgues across the country.

Stampede is as common as what Nigerians know as ‘pure water’. It is time for action. Tinubu’s aides and ministers should spare the people the politics of propaganda. All talk about GDP growth and the economy bouncing back are antiquated.

When there is enough money in the pocket, the society will be calm. Government induced hunger is a sign of leadership weakness.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket will pale into insignificance if only this government will do the needful. It takes quality leadership to unite the country. Nepotism and ethnic imbalance will keep fuelling suspicion.

Those in Aso Villa cannot keep preaching unity if they do not change their ways. Nigeria is not a homogenous ethnic nation. Buhari came with Fulanisation of high offices. Tinubu seems to have replaced it with Yorubanisation. The environment will smell sweeter with even development and appointments across the board.

The President must stay home and work. In the bid to sell the country to the world, Tinubu has been flying across continents in what his backers see as Shuttle Diplomacy. He has wooed foreign investors enough. We want to see him stamp out insecurity so that those promises of flooding the entire space with opportunities will be fulfilled.

We believe Tinubu means well for the country. All he needs to do is to fix Nigeria in 2025. The politics of the second term should not stem this resolve. The only opposition the President has is himself. When things start looking up, the naira wakes up from the grave and the pump price of fuel drops, Tinubu will win unsolicited votes.

In his one and only Presidential Media Chat held last Monday, President Tinubu again assured the nation that things will start to look up for the citizens in 2025 – well that year has arrived and we are all waiting to see if his promise will come true and we will all be better off come the end of the year.

