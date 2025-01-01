2025: There’s Need To Pray Off New Infirmities – Olukoya

Share

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has called for more prayers to successfully navigate the events of the New Year, particularly to “pray off new infirmities” in the New Year.

Olukoya in his prophetic window into the 2025, said the year was a year of “restoration” while asserting that the events of 2024 dovetail into 2025, as contained in a release made available to New Telegraph.

He described the year as one of “strange battles, whereby those without glory will fight to upstage those with glory, the dark stars will fight the eliminate the shinning stars, the tail will want to fight the head, the thief will be fighting the owner, those uncircumcised will like to kill the circumcised.

“A year of strange battles, in which prayerlessness will be extremely dangerous. You need to pray off new infirmities in the New Year, which is a year of restoration for many people and the Lord will disgrace fake people.”

He warned against tragedy for married men, who hop about, sleeping with ‘strange women’; urging that the people of God should learn to forgive those who wrong them.

The revered preacher described the year as one of restoration and deliverance.

Olukoya, who handed down the prophecies during the 2024 Pray Your Way Into 2025 Cross-Over and Prosperity Night Service, held at the packed Prayer City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, gave three anecdotes to successfully pull through in the New Year.

He stated: “You need power. Jesus told His disciples,’ You shall receive power.’ You need to be strong in the Lord; be baptized in the Holy Spirit, with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Children of God need the power to see divine opportunities.

“Miracles of open eyes. If one’s eyes are closed, one gets into trouble, in the New Year.

“Targeted prayers. Christians need to pray targeted prayers, to survive in the Year 2025. He cited the example of David and Goliath, whereby the former used spiritual powers and not physical powers to defeat the latter.”

He noted that the only language demons understand is violent prayers, adding the Motto of the prayer and deliverance Ministry for the year is “2025: My Year of Power and Undeniable Victory.”

