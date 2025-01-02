2025: There’s Need To Pray Off New Infirmities –Olukoya

Share

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has called for more prayers to successfully navigate the events of the New Year, particularly to “pray off new infirmities”in the New Year.

Olukoya in his prophetic window into the 2025, said the year was a year of “restoration”, while asserting that the events of 2024 dovetail into 2025.

He described the year as one of “strange battles, whereby those without glory will fight to upstage those with glory, the dark stars will fight the eliminate the shinning stars, the tail will want to fight the head, the thief will be fighting the owner, those uncircumcised will like to kill the circumcised.

He said: “A year of strange battles, in which prayerlessness will be extremely dangerous.

“You need to pray off new infirmities in the New Year, which is a year of restoration for many people and the Lord will disgrace fake

