2025: The Tough Task Before Eagles, D’Tigress and Dikko

The New Year is here with high expectations from various angles in the sport sector. The country’s senior national basketball team, D’Tigress, have a very big task on their hands. In the past four editions of the Women’s AfroBasket, it has been D’Tigress all the way and so in the 2025 edition, all eyes will be on the Nigerian team in the quest of the team to again defend the title. Nigeria, runners-up Senegal, Mali, and Rwanda secured automatic tickets to the 2025 edition of the biennial continental championship. These teams were the semifinalists of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2023 held in Kigali, Rwanda. At the Olympic Games in France last year, D’ Tigress were the shining light in the Team Nigeria contingent as they recorded amazing upsets in the big event before losing with a respectable margin to the best team in the world, the USA. They defeated Australia 75-62 and also pipped Canada 79-70. These are teams in the top 5 rankings of the Federation of International Basketball Association. At the AfroBasket between July 25th and August 3rd, it will be a tough one and I hope Rena Wakama will also look inwards to pick a few ladies from the domestic league. The same women’s national league sponsored by Zenith Bank has produced many players in the senior team. The latest is Mujarnatu Musa, a key player in the team who was the Most Valuable Player in the national league three years ago in the colours of Air Warriors of Abuja.

D’Tigers will also be on parade but they will have to navigate their way in the qualifiers for the 2025 men’s AfroBasket.

Also, in the next one month the assemblage of the best players in the domestic football league will compete in the CHAN tournament, a competition designed for the players based in Africa. Nigeria is yet to win this tournament and the recent qualification in which the Super Eagles B team defeated Ghana 3-1 on aggregate was a great feat as the lads under the tutelage of coach Daniel Ogunmodede whipped Ghana’s team with all the goals recorded in Uyo after the first leg ended 0-0. And so, the CHAN tournament slated for Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya is a massive one for the country in the New Year. The continental representatives did not do well in the continental stage last calendar year and one hopes the CHAN team can make up for this in the forthcoming meet.

The Super Eagles are also going to be busy and it is important for the Nigeria Football Federation to start preparation NOW for all the six games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There is no margin for error as Nigeria is currently 5th in group of six teams. Qualification is very tough but not impossible. The Eagles have to beat all opponents home and away. The NFF should decide if Coach Austin Eguavoen will continue, so that he can leave the office work to face serious on-the-pitch technical issues with the Eagles. Football is not won in 90 minutes duration, so many planning and administrative issues also come into play. The NFF must resolve all the issues to create a good template for the team to excel and pick the much needed ticket to the Mundial. Nigeria did not qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup and it will be sad to miss out yet again. The current African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and the immediate former holder of the POTY gong, Victor Osimhen, are in the Eagles fold and without injury, one expects these two to wreck any opposition. The coach will also have to find the right formation to get the job done. A very solid defence is essential just as the midfielders must be up and doing to check attacks and create chances for goals. The Eagles must score goals to get out of this difficult situation because it will be a tragedy of sorts to miss the World Cup ticket in a group comprising Rwanda, Lesotho, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade took over Nigerian sports late last year as the Chairman and Director General of the National Sports Commission and in the New Year, so much is expected from this duo that have track records in the private sector. There is need for the federations to stage more competitions to identify, develop and expose talents to become national team stars. There must be a deliberate effort to create a template in the form of a policy for the way forward. We cannot continue with the ‘business as usual’ approach of just presenting teams for major events without proper preparation. So many things must change going forward and the bulk lies on the doorsteps of Shehu Dikko. Can he do it? Of course yes, but he will have to step on toes along the way to get it right. Nigeria is a very tough environment to do things right.

God bless our country more in 2025!

