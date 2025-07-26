2025: Soludo Says He’ll Hand Over To Anambra Central

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that after completing two terms of eight years, he will hand over power to a successor from Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The governor also mocked his political opponents ahead of the November 8, 2025 gubernatorial election, saying they are not serious contenders but are only engaged in fundraising activities.

Speaking at a rally organized by the people of Anambra Central in Awka to endorse his second-term bid, Soludo said the state has followed a zoning arrangement that began with former Governor Peter Obi from the Central zone, followed by Willie Obiano from the North, and now himself from the South.

“We all know that Anambra State operates a zoning arrangement. Peter Obi from Central handed over to Willie Obiano from the North, who then handed over to me from the South. After my eight years in office, it is the turn of Anambra Central again,” he said.

“Anyone telling you they are contesting from Anambra South is only trying to deny Anambra Central their turn. That would amount to seeking a 12-year tenure for one zone.”

Soludo claimed that those presenting themselves as opposition candidates are not running any serious campaign.

“As far as I’m concerned, no one is contesting against me. What they’re doing is moving from one governor or ministry to another, asking for funds. It’s all about fundraising. Even those they’re begging for money know they’re not contesting any real election,” he said.

He revealed that he is yet to constitute his campaign council but promised to unveil the team within the next two weeks.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim said the current administration’s mandate is a reflection of the people’s endorsement, assuring that they will not fail the state.

Also speaking at the rally, Chief Anthony Nchekwube Dunga, leader of the APGA Apostles, said Soludo’s re-election is a done deal.

According to him, “The remaining fifteen candidates are mere pretenders. There is no vacancy in Government House, Awka.”

Ozo Ossy Onuko, Convener of Soludo Ambassadors and Managing Director of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), said Soludo’s achievements in less than four years surpass those of past administrations.

“Imagine what Anambra will look like when he completes eight years. That’s the capacity we’re talking about,” Onuko stated.