2025: Soludo Alleges Plot To Distort Zoning Agreement In Anambra

Governor Charles Soludo has raised the alarm over alleged plots by some gubernatorial aspirants to distort the zoning arrangement guiding the rotation of power among the three senatorial districts of Anambra State.

Recall that following the completion of former Governor Willie Obiano’s two terms, representing Anambra North Senatorial District, the zoning agreement rotated to Anambra South, which produced Governor Soludo. The understanding is for power to move to Anambra Central after Soludo’s tenure, and later back to Anambra North.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ rally comprising members of various political parties from Anambra North Senatorial District, held at the Otuocha Township Stadium in Anambra East Local Government Area, Governor Soludo said:

“We are not contesting with anyone. In fact, we have no real opponents in the November 8th gubernatorial election.

“Some individuals from Anambra South are now claiming they would only serve one term. But I tell you, their real aim is to distort the zoning arrangement we all agreed upon. But it will not work.

“After my eight years in office, the governorship will rightly return to Anambra Central, and from there, it will move to Anambra North again.”

Soludo also alleged that some aspirants are only in the race to raise campaign funds for the 2027 general elections.

“If they bring money, collect it,” he told the crowd. “But we shall meet at the polls. Let me assure you, there is nothing to fear.”

In his remarks, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, former lawmaker representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, said the people of Anambra North were united in their resolve to deliver total victory for Soludo in the forthcoming election.

“We will not lose a single local government or ward in Anambra North. We are fully prepared,” he declared.

Similarly, Prince Chu Chu Onyema, a former member of the House of Representatives for Ogbaru Federal Constituency and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), assured Soludo of overwhelming support from Anambra North.

“Soludo is a governor for all. We in Anambra North will support your second term ambition,” he said.

Chief Gabriel Onyenweife, a former representative of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, described the rally as a multi-party endorsement of Soludo.

“This is not just an APGA affair. This is a joint resolution by members of the PDP, APC, Labour Party (LP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and others.

“Many of us who left APGA for other parties are all united today behind your second-term bid,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the party’s state chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, praised the show of solidarity as a reflection of unity and acknowledgment of Governor Soludo’s performance.

“We in APGA deeply appreciate the support of the 16 political parties in Anambra North. It is a clear recognition of Mr Governor’s good works,” he stated.

