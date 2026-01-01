Veteran Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams has taken to her social media page to express heartfelt gratitude to her friends, family, and fans as she reflected on the past year.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, January 1, Williams acknowledged the challenges of 2025, saying the year had tested her deeply with both highs and lows.

Despite personal losses, including the passing of a cherished colleague, Williams said her heart is “Overflowing with gratitude” for the support she received.

She lauded her fans, friends, and colleagues for standing by her, saying their messages, prayers, and support had helped her through difficult times.

Looking ahead to 2026, Williams declared the new year “The beginning of better things” and “the glorious dawn of Faithia 2.0!”

She wrote, “Even while my heart aches with the absence of my cherished colleague, in the face of immense loss, I cannot help but express my appreciation to all my friends, family, and colleagues for the journey of 2025.

“My dearest fans, friends, family, and colleagues. As 2025 comes to a close, my heart is overflowing with gratitude.

“This year tested me deeply, with highs that lifted my soul and valleys that shattered my heart, but through it all, you stood by me.

“You prayed, you cheered, you defended, you loved me fiercely when I needed it most. Your messages healed me, your support carried me, and your belief reminded me why I do this.

“To my amazing fans: You are my strength, my joy, my family. To my friends: You held me in my darkest moments. To my colleagues: You inspired and elevated me every day.

“Because of you, I ended 2025 stronger, wiser, and full of faith. Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. I love you beyond words.

“You’ve ridden with me through more than three decades in this industry, and your love, loyalty, and support have carried me every single step of the way. From the bottom of my heart, thank you—I am forever grateful.

“2026 marks the beginning of better things, the glorious dawn of Faithia 2.0! This is OUR year of greatness, elevation, prosperity, and divine wins.

“Join me, let’s walk boldly into this greatness together. We shall shine brighter, we shall prosper abundantly, we shall conquer! Amen”.