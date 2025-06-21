2025 Science Quiz Competition: NLNG Ignites Passion For Science

Share

Community Secondary School, Igboh Etche has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 NLNG Science Quiz Competition, following a fiercely contested grand finale that celebrated brilliance, speed, and scientific intellect among secondary school students from across Rivers State.

The event, held in Port Harcourt, drew participation from various schools across the state, under the theme “Renewable Energy Solutions.” Eight schools reached the final stage of the competition, which comprised three major phases: the Championship, the Science Project Exhibition, and the Grand Finale.

In the Senior Secondary 2 category, Community Secondary School, Igboh Etche distinguished itself through outstanding composure, accuracy, and a solid understanding of science concepts related to clean energy, securing the top prize.

During the Science Project Exhibition, Oginigba Comprehensive Secondary School, Oginigba emerged first, while Bonny National Grammar School (Senior) came second, and Community Secondary School, Kira Tai, finished third.

In the Senior Secondary 1 category, the competition ended at the Championship stage with Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Khana, taking the first position. Niger Delta Science School, Obio/Akpor came second, while Government Secondary School, Abua, secured third place in a closely contested challenge.

Other finalists who participated in the final rounds included Government Secondary School, Eneka, Niger Delta Science School, Obio/Akpor, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Khana, and Government Secondary School, Abua.

Speaking at the event, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, said the company was committed to nurturing scientific excellence and advancing sustainable development. She noted that the world is rapidly transitioning to cleaner, greener energy, and NLNG is proud to play a leading role by exporting LNG and supplying LPG to Nigerian homes. She added that through the quiz competition, the company is not only investing in education but also inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Horsfall stressed that science is the heartbeat of progress, adding that since its inception, the competition has benefited over 200 public schools across Rivers State, proving that Nigerian students excel when given the right opportunities.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, Tam Job Inisefiekabo described the competition’s theme as timely and significant in addressing the global challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and energy insecurity.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Peters Nwagor, emphasized the need to equip young minds with the knowledge and creativity necessary to drive innovation and sustainable progress.

First introduced in 2008 and relaunched in 2020 after a six-year hiatus for process improvement, the NLNG Science Quiz Competition continues to grow in relevance. The recent addition of the Science Projects Fair has created an avenue for students to propose practical solutions to pressing scientific and environmental challenges, further deepening their engagement with STEM fields.

The event was organized in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Education, the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (Rivers State Chapter), and Dragnet Solutions Limited. The competition has become a prominent platform promoting excellence in science education and innovation among Nigerian youth.

