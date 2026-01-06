2025 Review: Kudos, Knocks For FG Over Education Sector Growth

…as stakeholders differ on sectoral assessment

APPRAISAL Despite some achievements recorded in the nation’s education sector in 2025, stakeholders differ in their sectoral appraisal, and are of the view that the government should demonstrate more concerted efforts at addressing several unresolved issues ensnaring the sector

Against the backdrop of progress recorded in Nigeria’s education sector in the outgone 2025, concerns have also been raised that the current growth rate falls short of delivering transformative outcomes, and national aspirations.

This is as various efforts and policy initiatives so far introduced by this administration to rejig, reposition and transform the sector, are yet to bring about the much desired results. Critical stakeholders in their 2025 sectoral review, however, identified disconnection between policy intentions at the federal level and realities at state, local government and school levels, as some of the setbacks bedeviling the steady growth of education.

They attributed the low performance of the sector not only to insufficient funds resulting from low budgetary allocations at all levels, but also to lack of the right political will power on part of the government to overhaul the system.

Though some stakeholders in their assessment scored the sector a pass mark, others insisted that there is still more ground to cover, if the sector is to attain appreciable optimal performance in line with people’s expectations. Unarguably, this is as the sector is still beleaguered by myriad of challenges, ranging from insecurity resulting in attacks on schools and abduction of students by bandits, infrastructure deficiency; shortage of quality teachers, lack of capacity training and availability of qualified teachers to match the broad-based curriculum; hasty implementation of the new curriculum, implementation of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET); disconnect between the subjects taught and the labour market need; poor funding, inadequate and obsolete school facilities, shortage of classrooms, high rate of out-of-school children, dilapidated school structures, absence of toilet facilities in most schools.

Policies

Faced with the numerous challenges confronting the sector over the years and other unresolved issues, the Federal Government-led by President Bola Tinubu, under its “Renewed Hope Agenda” in 2023 introduced and initiated several policies, interventions and reforms in education sector aimed at changing the narratives and infractions bogging down its development.

Apparently, part of the policies initiated to reposition and reform the ailing sector, include introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) under the Student Loans Act, 2024 for students at government owned higher institutions – universities, polytechnics, colleges of education – in the country to address the challenges of students dropping out of institutions due to inability to pay schools fees.

The worst is the relegation of mother tongue as medium of instruction in schools against an existing language policy

Within 18 months of its introduction, NELFUND as of late December 2025, NELFUND has disbursed over ₦154.37 billion to more than 788,947 students, covering both tuition fees and upkeep allowances. Under the interest-free loans for tuition and direct upkeep allowances for living expenses in 2025, about ₦82.34 billion was paid to institutions for tuition and ₦58.53 billion for upkeep allowances, totaling over ₦140.88 billion at one point in November 2025.

In the area of Out-of-School Children (OOSC), the federal and state government have redoubled commitment and efforts at reducing the staggering figure, but the recent attacks on schools in Kebbi, and Niger States have fueled concern over increasing figure of out-of-school children in view of the safety of students and their teachers.

The government also initiated reforms focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), vocational education, and teacher training; as well as a reform tagged: “DOTS Framework” that focuses on Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training and Development, Skill Development and Acquisition to address systemic issues across the education value chain.

Under Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the government converted federal science and technical colleges into federal technical colleges, while the government will provide free tuition, free accommodation, and pay monthly stipends to students in Federal Technical Colleges. Apart from this, the new TVET programme will focus on a dualtraining model with 80 per cent practical training and 20 per cent classroom time, targeting 650,000 enrollees initially and aimed at training five million youths in globally relevant skills within four years.

Other policies initiated include the National Education Data System, which centered on approval of a comprehensive national census of schools, teachers, and students in order to establish a reliable database for effective educational planning and decision-making. In the area of curriculum reform, vocational and entrepreneurial subjects have been integrated in order to improve employability and reduce youth unemployment so as to make education relevant to the needs of the country.

The new school curriculum for basic and senior secondary schools unveiled by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to commence immediately in the 2025/2026 school year, and similarly the migration of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB external examinations to Computer-Based (CB) modes starting from 2025, as part of the reforms aimed at tackling examination malpractice in external examinations. Added to this, is the Minister’s controversial policy on Nigeria’s National Language Policy (NLP) and Mother Tongue (MT) Education, which scrapped the use of Mother Tongue for teaching schools.

However, one of the achievements on the scorecard of the Federal Government in the year is the determination to address frontally the disturbing issue of indefinite strikes, especially by university staff unions over non-implementation of the 2009 FG-Unions Agreement, and various Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the unions by successive administrations that remained a major crisis in the system.

The significant step taken by the Minister led to the signing of an agreement with ASUU on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 towards addressing the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the renegotiation of 2009 FG-ASUU Agreement. In the agreement aimed at ending incessant strikes in the nation’s ivory towers, the Federal Government has proposed a 40 per cent salary increase for university academic staff. The agreement, which has been described as “a great sigh of relief,” which the union announced that it formally reached with the Federal Government would bring to an end the renegotiation of the 2009 FG-ASUU Agreement.

Challenges

Despite the government’s efforts and various initiatives geared towards overhauling the nation’s education system, some of the policies are not without their challenges, which education pundits and stakeholders described as “controversial policies,” due to their hasty implementation strategies and lack of a well-thoughtout approach on the part of the Education Minister, Dr Alausa.

Thus, one of the weaknesses of education in 2025, include the controversial scrapping of the Mother Tongue Policy of 2022 that required teaching in indigenous languages up to Primary Six by reverting to English as the sole medium of instruction from pre-primary to university as announced by the Minister in November 2025.

The Minister, however, cited lack of teachers and instructional material for the over 500 indigenous languages, and the mobility of many Nigerian families, causing disruptions in teaching and learning for young, impressionable minds that can be counterproductive to teaching in mother tongues, as reasons for the government action.

Other challenges facing the sector in the year under review is the migration of all external examinations such as Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO), as well as NABTEB to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode starting from 20252026 school year, which implementation framework like the introduction of new school curriculum, generated controversies and widespread condemnation from stakeholders, who kicked against the Minister’s faulty implementation strategy and approach.

Sadly, the issue of insecurity in some parts of the country, especially in the North, led to the kidnapping of more than 300 children and staff from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri in Niger State on November 21, 2025.

This clog on the wheel of education development in 2025, also occurred on November 18, 2025, as no fewer than 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State were kidnapped by unidentified armed men. Though the children had been rescued by the government and reunited with their families, the anxiety generated and trauma the children passed through during their captivity, according to stakeholders, would continue to haunt their education.

Meanwhile, the problems of the impact of high electricity tariff imposed on educational institutions, research institutions and colleges of medicine, which were moved to ‘Band A Tariff’ by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), is still another challenge despite the 50 per cent subsidy granted by the Federal Government to cushion the effect on the resources of the affected institutions.

Part of the challenges faced by the sector in the year was the JAMB’s operational glitches, including technical failures and candidate rescheduling challenges that undermined public confidence; while in the same vein, WAEC also faced serious logistical and credibility issues, with reports of candidates writing examinations late into the evening due to insecurity and poor planning.

Stakeholders

Appraising the performance index of the education sector in 2025, a key stakeholder, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Nigeria (NAPPS), said the year 2025 reflected continuity in the government’s reform-driven approach to education, with pious focus on curriculum renewal, digital learning, skills acquisition, vocational education and teacher development. In its assessment, tagged:

“A Holistic Assessment of Nigeria’s Education Sector in 2025,” made available to New Telegraph, the National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, however, said the introduction and gradual rollout of competency-based learning, entrepreneurship education and technical skills at the basic level align with global best practices and Nigeria’s demographic realities. “The government also sustained engagement with international development partners and donor agencies, particularly on out-of-school children, girl-child education, teacher training and education financing.

“A notable positive development in the sector was the operationalisation of the NELFUND, which expanded access to tertiary education financing for students from low income backgrounds.” Given its initial administrative and awareness challenges, NELFUND, he noted, represents a bold step towards equity and shared responsibility in higher education funding.

However, Otubela faulted policy overload as a major concern of the sector, stating that multiple initiatives were introduced by the government without adequate groundwork, piloting or funding clarity. While explaining that education policies must respond more realistically to Nigeria’s diversity, insecurity challenges, energy crisis, inflationary pressures and infrastructural deficits, all of which directly affect learning outcomes, NAPPS President further noted that there is a disconnect between policy intentions at the federal level and realities at state, local government and school levels..

He recalled how the Minister, Dr Alausa demonstrated leadership visibility, reform minded thinking and a willingness to engage stakeholders across the sector, adding that his advocacy for skills based education, teacher quality improvement and education as a driver of national productivity is commendable.

According to him, progress has also been recorded in sustaining relative stability in the university system, with reduced ASUU strikes compared to previous years, thereby allowing for more predictable academic calendars. He said: “Importantly, the recent agreement reached between the Federal Government and ASUU, including a 40 per cent increment addressing long standing remuneration and welfare concerns, represents a positive step towards restoring confidence, improving staff morale and strengthening industrial harmony within the university system.

“While industrial peace remains fragile, the renewed commitment to dialogue and negotiated settlement deserves recognition. “That said, the education sector is highly complex and demands not just vision, but strong administrative coordination and consistent follow through. Stakeholder consultations, particularly with private school proprietors, faith-based institutions, examination bodies and sub-national governments, need to be deeper, more structured and sustained.”

Otubela, who pointed out that the gap between policy announcements and measurable outcomes remains a key performance concern, noted that the overall performance of the Education Sector in 2025, could be assessed in broader national context of economic hardship, high inflation, rising energy costs, insecurity and declining household income.

“These factors significantly constrained access, affordability and quality of education,” he stressed, explaining that public examinations exposed systemic weaknesses as JAMB recorded operational glitches, including technical failures and candidate rescheduling challenges that undermined public confidence. Added to this, he noted that WAEC also faced serious logistical and credibility issues, with candidates writing examinations late into the evening as a result of insecurity and poor planning.

The unprecedented situation leading to results being released more than once, he stated, raised concerns about quality assurance and institutional efficiency. He, however, traced some of the problems of the sector to persisting infrastructure gaps, while teacher welfare has continued to lag behind expectations, saying enrolment figures were largely sustained, but learning outcomes remained weak.

Universities senior workers, under the umbrella of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), in their review, however, based their sectoral assessment of the key policies of the government in education on three different critical viewpoints. First, according to SSANU Vice President South-West, Dr Abdussobur Salaam, the implementation of the National Education Loan, which he noted, appears to be a major landmark for the government in the educational sector.

Despite the fact that he stated that the policy took-off at a quite commendable level as several students have accessed the funds and have commended the promptness, he however, said there still the e firmed up the challenges of tracking and accountability, otherwise, it may crash even before the end of the present administration.

SSANU, who described the rejigging of the new secondary school curriculum, particularly with the reintroduction of History as quite commendable, said as a union, SSANU could only rate the Minister’s performance in terms of how industrial peace is guaranteed in the system.

Salaam, who noted that as at today, industrial peace is in limbo and hangs on a very thin thread, argued that how the Minister is able to navigate the ongoing negotiations and ensure justice, balance and equilibrium in the system, would greatly determine how posterity will judge him.

“As at the end of the 2025, we are still watching, expectant and are non-committal in giving an assessment and his actions in the first quarter of 2026 will determine this,” Salaam added. Meanwhile, a don at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof Dare Owolabi, who differs in his assessment of sector, however, insisted that for education sector it is not yet Uhuru, as it has not made any visible progress, especially in the Northern part of the country where schools had to close for one reason or the other.

However, he gave kudos to the Federal Government for eventually signing the 2009 FGASUU Agreement, describing it as a significant milestone, pointing out that the Minister made some faux pas that some pundits believe he is a square peg in a round hole.

“The worst is the relegation of Mother Tongue as medium of instruction in schools against an existing language policy that prioritises it for better cognitive development of a child. However, we give it to him that the ASUU/ FG lingering 2009 Agreement was signed during his tenure,” Owolabi noted.