2025 Review: A Health Sector In Turmoil Over Strikes, ‘Japa’, Leadership Gaps

…as stakeholders seek fundamental change to halt illusive devt ahead

As Nigeria puts 2025 behind her, the nation’s health sector stands as one of the most contentious, emotionally charged and consequential arenas of public policy. For millions of citizens, the year was defined by prolonged strikes, rising out-of-pocket expenses, worsening health indices and an unrelenting exodus of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

For stakeholders within the system, 2025 exposed deep-rooted structural inequities, leadership failures and policy contradictions that have lingered for more than a decade.

Two influential voices — a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr. Olumide Akintayo, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Babajide Kehinde Saheed — offer stark, sometimes converging and sometimes con- trasting assessments of the year under review. Together, their re- flections paint a sobering picture of a sector at crossroads, where 2026 must either become a year of radical reform or a continuation of systemic decline.

The strikes that defined 2025

Perhaps no single event symbolised the health sector’s dis- tress more vividly than the 50- day strike by health workers at the federal level and in several states. For Akintayo, this was not merely an industrial action but “a confirmation of leadership ineptitude in over a decade in the health sector.”

According to him, the human cost was staggering. “This debilitating strike has come with an increased maternal mortality of 22.73 per cent, morbidity put at 18 per cent and outright fatality of over 13 per cent,” he said.

Beyond the human tragedy, the economic toll was equally severe. Empirical data, he noted, showed that 73 federal health institutions (FHIs) lost over ₦400 billion in internally generated revenue (IGR) by day 47 of the strike. Dr. Saheed, from the NMA’s perspective, agreed that the federal government (FG) handled strike actions poorly.

“There was poor management of strike actions of health sector associations by the federal government (FG). When the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD was on strike, citi- zens didn’t get access to healthcare delivery,” he said, describing the situation as “highly unfortunate, unacceptable and disappointing.”

Leadership and professional tensions

One of the most controversial themes of 2025 was the accusation of professional dominance and imbalance within the health sector. Akintayo was particularly unsparing in his criticism of physician-led leadership at the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW).

He argued that three physicianministers — Dr. Ali Pate, Dr. Tunji Alausa and Dr. Isiaq Salako — had entrenched policies that skew benefits disproportionately in favour of doctors, who make up “less than five per cent of the health workforce value chain.” He cited the release of ₦60 billion by the federal government, which he claimed was utilised almost entirely for physicians.

“At the centre of this crisis is the evil relativity the physician-ministers have convinced the FG to approve in the health sector,” Akintayo said, pointing to salary structures that allow physicians to enter the civil service on GL 13, while other health professionals begin on GL 08 or 10. He described the further salary relativity of 1.1 to 1.1.5 in favour of physicians as “unprecedented in any defined salary structural model anywhere in the world.”

Dr. Saheed, while not addressing inter-professional salary relativity directly, also criticised leadership performance. He said there was “lack of focus and priority at the level of the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare,” adding that the president’s limited attention to healthcare delivery compounded the problem.

Governance gaps and Institutional weakness

Beyond remuneration, Akintayo highlighted serious governance failures in 2025. He accused the minister of health of failing to reconstitute the Boards of Management of 73 FHIs, allowing impunity to flourish among chief executives.

Similarly, the 13 gov- erning councils of professional regu- latory bodies were not inaugurated, a situation he said fuelled speculation about pecuniary interests within the ministry. “Proposed amendments or personal convictions cannot invalidate valid Acts of Parliament,” he said, dismissing explanations that council memberships were too large to inaugurate.

High healthcare costs make services inaccessible to ordinary citizens

Dr. Saheed’s assessment echoed the theme of weak governance, noting poor attention to primary healthcare, low budgetary allocation, terrible power supply to health institutions and poor healthcare financing as defining features of 2025.

Any bright spots at all?

Amid the gloom, Dr. Saheed acknowledged one modest positive: “There is fair improvement in infra- structural development, especially buildings.” However, he implied that bricks and mortar alone cannot rescue a sector grappling with workforce shortages, unaffordable drugs and failing insurance schemes.

For most Nigerians, two other realities stood out in 2025: the rising cost of drugs and medical consumables, and the continued reliance on out-of-pocket spending. Akintayo warned that this has contributed to an upsurge in cancers and non-com- municable diseases (NCDs), driven by poor health-seeking behaviour, weak advocacy and ineffective stew- ardship.

Universal health coverage: still a mirage

Both assessments converge sharply on the failure of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Akintayo was blunt: “UHC will always be a mirage here, and this is not a curse.” He blamed Nigeria’s flawed health insurance architecture, noting that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) still capitates tertiary institutions and has failed to properly stratify primary and secondary providers since 2006.

He contrasted this with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), which has operated for over 80 years without ever being headed by a physician — a model he said promotes transparency and eliminates bias. Dr. Saheed similarly lamented poor health insurance coverage, scope and affordability, adding that high healthcare costs make services inaccessible to ordinary citizens.

Projections and prescriptions for 2026

Looking ahead, Akintayo insisted that 2026 cannot be about cosmetic fixes. “We need pathological and not symptomatic changes in the health sector,” he said.

Central to this is creating a level playing ground for all health professionals to stem the ‘japa’ syndrome. He warned that continued domi- nance by one professional group would only accelerate migration. “For as long as privileges accrue to only one group in the sector, people will strive for better operating systems in sane climes.”

Dr. Saheed’s projections for 2026 were more granular and workerfocused. He called for better living wages, non-taxable call duty allowances, affordable housing and car loans, overseas training opportunities, improved career progression and a complete halt to assaults on healthcare workers.

On service delivery, he urged government to reduce tariffs on medical equipment, lower drug prices, extend retirement age for healthcare workers, and prioritise primary healthcare. He also advocated stronger public-private collaboration to reduce mortality and improve access. Crucially, Dr. Saheed called on the federal government to increase health sector funding from six per cent to 15 per cent, in line with the Abuja Declaration, while ensuring efficient and corruption free utilisation.

The road ahead

The 2025 health sector review reveals a system strained to its limits — by leadership gaps, policy missteps, industrial unrest and a de- moralised workforce.

While perspec- tives differ on causes and culpability, there is broad agreement on one point: 2026 must be different. Whether through equitable gov- ernance, renewed investment, in- surance reform or genuine engagement with health workers, Nigeria’s health sector stands at a decisive moment.

As Akintayo warned, without fundamental change, development will remain elusive. And as Dr. Saheed stressed, without focus on people — both providers and patients — no amount of infrastructure or data will deliver health security. For Nigerians, the hope is that the hard lessons of 2025 will finally compel action, not rhetoric, in the year ahead.