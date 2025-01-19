2025: Prophetess Adesida calls for prayers against disasters

Share

The General Overseer of Lord of Perfection International Prayer Ministry (Alasepe), Prophetess Oluwagbemisinuola Adesida, has asked Nigerians to pray against disasters in different parts of the country this year.

In her prophecies for the year 2025, after seven days of fasting and prayers, Prophetess Adesida gave predictions about Akure, the Ondo State capital, Nigeria, and the world.

In her prophecy about Akure, the state capital, Prophetess Adesida said there would be development with many people building houses while barren women would become fruitful.

Her words “Many people will build houses. The lost glory of the town will be restored. Youths will rise to help the town. God will bless many youths without rituals. There will be more children in the town. Warn your youth against excessiveness because God will bless them beyond their imagination. God will bless youth without rituals.

“God said some youth will die in the process of trying to be rich through rituals. Our youth should be steadfast and be dutiful. There will be a fire disaster in the town that will lead to death and destruction of properties. There will be a flood in the town.”

The Prophetess said some kings in the Akure kingdom would be dethroned while others would be installed. She said some kings would die, and some of the kings who have neglected the way of God would be disgraced.

Giving her prophecy about the state, Prophetess Adesida said, “Aiyedatiwa needs prayer. He has good plans for the citizens but those around him are greedy and would mislead him. He needs prayer so that good people will work with him.

“God has revealed last year that nothing will stop his election. It has come to pass. But he needs prayer so that God should surround him with good people to work with him. There will be abundant blessings for the state during his tenure.”

Adesida said people should face their jobs because of famine because of drought. As a result of the drought, there would be food shortages, and the available ones would be costly.

She said God would reveal the secret of some fake prophets who have been misleading children of God. However, she said new sets of prophets would be elevated.

She warned drivers’ unions against violence which may lead to death among their members. Also, accidents would incapacitate some top politicians and fire disasters in parts of the state.

Her words “There will be death among top politicians and monarchs. Three famous persons and some monarchs will die. Some politicians will be incapacitated by accidents. God will disgrace kidnappers in the state ”

Giving her prophecy about Nigeria, Adesida said, “There will be intertribal and political wars. There will be a fight. There will be death among musicians. They should pray against death. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be careful about food poisoning. Some foreigners will disguise themselves as friends, but they are enemies. He should be careful before accepting people into the country. He needs prayer against sickness.”

” God said I should warn the children of President Tinubu to leave government for their father. The father was the person elected and not the family.

“There will be a plane crash that will claim many lives, floods will destroy many properties, and road accidents will claim lives. Fake prophets who are exploiting others will be exposed. They will lose their lives and families. Their churches will be destroyed. God is angry with prophets misleading the congregation. The prices of food, goods, and services will reduce before the end of the year.”

In the prophecy about the world, she said ‘There will be happiness in many parts of the world. War will stop in many countries and fresh war will start in others that will claim lives. Israel will fight fréesh wars. But the war will end before the end of the year.

“God will punish gays and lesbians. Many of them will be disgraced and die. There will be four plane crashes this year. Earthquakes won’t claim any lives. Floods will destroy properties. Famine in many countries. Some countries will help others. There will be an outbreak of strange diseases, but will it be checked. There will be climate change. Some former leaders will lose their family members and some their lives.”

