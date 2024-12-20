2025 Prophecies: Primate Ayodele Sends Strong Message To Abbas, Wike, Atiku, Tinubu, Others

Share

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has released fresh prophecies regarding Naira scarcity, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, health, aviation, maritime industry, education and different countries of the world.

This was contained in a 94-page compilation of prophecies titled, “Divine Message for the Year 2025 and Beyond”, at a press conference held at the Church auditorium on Friday, December 20.

The renowned cleric in his prophetic insights for 2025 said President Tinubu will make moves to impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He also revealed that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State will have misunderstandings and disagreements that will lead to confrontation.

Primate Ayodele, however, said that Seyi Tinubu cannot be governor of Lagos State in 2027, but noted that a lot will happen many secrets will be exposed, so much that tension will be built ahead of the general election.

This was as he urged Nigerians and policymakers to prepare for this potential economic challenge, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate its impact.

The prophecies partly reads, “I foresee that at the beginning of the year 2025, Nigeria will experience lots of ups and downs. The year will start with confusion. The spirit of God says Nigerians must in the first seven days of the new year fast and pray and seek the face of the Lord because of five major things.

“President must pray for protection upon his family. I foresee that there will be a document in circulation that the political enemies will use to fight the Vice President.

“Seyi Tinubu cannot be governor of Lagos state now. A lot will happen in 2027 and many secrets will be exposed. So much tension that will build towards 2027.

“I foresee that Tinubu will be forced to dump Wike as Wike will put in efforts in order to keep up. Wike and Tinubu will have disagreements. Wike sincere efforts will be truncated.

“If Wike does not strategize properly, I foresee that Sim Fubara will win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Rivers State. Except the election is rigged or it turns to violent but on a free and fair, Wike candidate will lose.

“Atiku and Governor Fintiri will have misunderstandings and disagreements that will lead to confrontation. The economic hardship will cause the citizens to throw sachet of pure water at some Honorables, government officials and politicians. People will be attacking government convoys. Let the politicians be watchful.

“The spirit of the Lord revealed to me that things will be difficult even as the economy will be sluggish. I foresee there will be deaths and political tension. There must be prayers for the people in power and positions of authority even traditional rulers and

“The spirit of the Lord says Nigeria needs to seek the face of God in 2025 because things will take a new format that will baffle the people. I foresee the government will be struggling but the manifestations will be very confusing.

“Let us rebuke the removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of any State House of Assembly. Let us rebuke also what can cause the impeachment of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives. We must commit our State Governors and their Deputies into the hands of God and rebuke crises that may arise between or among them.

“There is going to be a lot of political manoeuvring in 2027. Political leaders from different geo-political zones will pledge their loyalties to the ruling party. Some will want Tinubu to continue while some will not.

“The spirit of the Lord says that the only way to fight this poverty is for the Nigerian government to encourage local manufacturers and exportation. This will go a long way to put an end to poverty and hardship.

“Tinubu’s government will develop five strategic formulas to fight the opposition. And if the opposition is not desperate, they cannot unseat him.

“I foresee that different opposition groups will come up to criticize Tinubu’s government but the government will find a way to deal with them effectively. Tinubu will reduce the opposition movement to nothing. Only a few that are very strong will be able to stand.

“I foresee that some Human Rights Activists will protest against some laws that are in operation in Nigeria.

“Transportation workers will go on protest and strike. NAFDAC will seize some fake cough syrups. Some radio stations will be shut down.

Primate Ayodele also asked Nigerians to pray to God for good health and divine protection for Afe Babalola, Edwin Clark, Wole Soyinka, Oba Otudeko and others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"