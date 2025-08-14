2025 Press Week: Kwara Gov Tasks Media On Professionalism

Media practitioners in Nigeria have been admonished to always prioritise national interest in their daily reportage of events in order not to plunge the country into an unwarranted turmoil.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq gave this advice in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday evening at the grand finale of the Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, with the theme “Renewed Hope Agenda: Mid-Term Appraisal of The Tinubu’s Reforms, Success and Prospects”.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, lauded media practitioners for their patriotism, urging them to maintain their patriotic habit of responsible journalism.

Cautioning that the power of the media to change situations for the better should not be undermined, Governor AbdulRazaq specifically applauded members of the Correspondents Chapel for exhibiting professionalism in the discharge of their duties as the watchdog of society.

The Governor was optimistic that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would eventually make life better for the citizenry, urging continued support for the administration in order to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

In her keynote address, the Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Bolanle Olukoju, represented by the Director of Information Services, Alhaji Olayinka Salau, said the present administration inherited a government that had teething problems at the onset,

noting that the introduction of the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought a lot of relief to the populace.

Olukoju said the removal of petroleum subsidy, though very painful, is now yielding fruitful results, adding that the floating of the naira has gone a long way in reshaping the nation’s economy.

The Commissioner said the present administration has been able to save a lot of funds through blockage of leakages in different sectors of the economy, pointing out that the transformation in the power sector would soon yield good results to make the populace enjoy.

Olukoju, therefore, urged Nigerians to exercise patience while the reforms embarked upon by the present administration continue to yield results.

In his goodwill message, the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said the media has tremendously assisted in making jobs easier for the populace, adding that with the advent of new technology, more people are now getting acquainted with the happenings in government corridors.

In his message, the Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Isa Aremu, represented by Mrs Damilola Omole, lauded media professionals for their unwavering commitment to shaping society, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government has created a veritable platform for improved welfare for Nigerians.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, advised journalists to remain steadfast in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging a

media interaction with the State Governor to enable the administration to showcase its achievements.

In his address, the Member representing Edu/Moro and Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Mallam Ahmed Saba, who was represented by Barrister Paul Ajiroba, commended the chapel and media professionals for their contributions in enlightening the public on the activities of government.

He said the media serves as a reawakening platform for both the leaders and the led towards enabling them to provide purposeful leadership.

In his remarks, Member representing Ojomu Balogun Constituency at the state House of Assembly, David Oguniyi, noted that without free journalism, there can be no good development in society, stressing that the media has been serving as checks and balances in the administration of good governance in the state and the country in general.

In his address, entitled “Six years of Service, One Chapel, One Purpose: Reflections and Renewed Hope”, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ Kwara State Council, Mallam Abdulhakeem Garba, thanked Almighty God for granting him the opportunity to lead the chapel in the past six years, lauding members’ support for the modest

achievements recorded by his executive.

Mallam Garba assured that media professionals would continue to do their best in showcasing activities in society as they unfold.

He appealed to the Kwara State government to organise a media tour for journalists to enable them to adequately report developmental projects in rural communities.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Press Week Committee, Mr. Demola Akinyemi, had described the opportunity given to him and other committee members of committee to organise the programme as a rare privilege.

He thanked members, and particularly friends of the chapel who supported the event to achieve a resounding success, urging them not to waver in their support for the chapel.