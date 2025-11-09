2025 Press Week: Ebobrah Urges Journalists To Challenge Social Injustice

As the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State concludes its 2025 Press Week, Professor Solomon Tamarabrakemi Ebobrah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, has called on journalists to challenge all forms of social injustice in society.

Speaking at a public lecture and award ceremony at the NUJ Press Center, Prof. Ebobrah urged members to see Press Week as more than a yearly ritual, emphasizing that journalists should avoid a mindset of victimhood and actively advocate for justice.

He stated, “You have a privilege that imposes an obligation and responsibility on you to avoid the track of victimhood but be conveyors of the message that justice is required in our society. Social justice is a continuous struggle, and as journalists, you are the fourth estate, tasked with ensuring its realization.”

In his welcome remarks, NUJ Bayelsa Chairman Tonye Yemoleigha acknowledged the support of key stakeholders, including Governor Douye Diri, the state government, NDDC, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board. He stressed that the Press Week theme reflects the media’s role as a public sphere for informed dialogue and societal development.

Represented by Permanent Secretary Ifiemeya Anthony Boisei, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, praised the NUJ for its commitment to public education and encouraged continued collaboration.

In his lecture, Professor John Kalama, Head of Political Science at the Federal University, Otuoke, underscored the media’s crucial role in national development, emphasizing the need to highlight social injustices, educate citizens on their rights, and protect journalists during conflicts. He advocated for strengthening media independence, promoting ethical journalism, fact-checking, and community media engagement.

The ceremony also featured a panel discussion and awards recognizing Governor Douye Diri, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Oforji Oboku, Daniel Charles, and CP Francis Idu for their contributions to public service, crime prevention, and community development.