2025: Prepare For A Prosperous Year – Ajayi

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has urged Nigerians and the citizens of the state to believe that a prosperous future is very possible and not be discouraged by the current challenges they are contending with at the moment.

In his New Year message, Ajayi said nothing lasts forever, stressing that whatever they consider as lacking today will be available in good volume later, with patience, renewed commitment, and transparent desire.

Ajayi thanked the people for their support during the exhausting electioneering period adding that “though things may still look foggy in the state for now with the desire for a good living at its lowest” he assured that “the low life being experienced by the people at the moment will soon give way for a better life for all if we have trust in God ”

Praying that the new year shall be productive for all and sundry, the former Deputy Governor said the doggedness, commitment, and perseverance of the people will soon pay off if they don’t relent.

His words “The new year looks very promising. It’s going to be a year of relief from the disappointments, economic agony, and insufficiencies of the faded year”.

Ajayi stressed the need for people-oriented policies that would ease the tension in the land and rekindle the positive expectations of the people in the polity.

Share

Please follow and like us: