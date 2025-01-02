2025: Prepare For A Prosperous Year – Ajayi

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has urged Nigerians and the citizens of the state to believe that a prosperous future is very possible and not be discouraged by the current challenges they are contending with at the moment.

In his new year message, Ajayi said nothing lasts forever, stressing that whatever they consider as lacking today will be available in good volume later, with patience, renewed commitment and transparent desire.

Ajayi thanked the people for their support during the exhausting electioneering period adding that, “though things may still look foggy in the state for now with the desire for a good living at its lowest” he assured that “the low life being experienced by the people at the moment will soon give way for a better life for all if we have trust.

