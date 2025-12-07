Adamu Shehu, Shambor Blessing, Akusho Lydia shine as Kenya dominates the race

Despite Kenyans dominating the 2025 Premium Trust Bank Abuja City Half Marathon in Abuja on Saturday, December 6, it was the performance of three Nigerians at the 21km race that gave the thousands of fans who watched the race that there is hope for the country’s athletes in long-distance races.

Nigeria’s Adamu Shehu was Nigeria’s best performance as he emerged overall 4th in a time of 1:08:25:49 and won a double cash prize of N2M and $4,000 for finishing in the overall top eight for men while Shambor Blessing and Akusho Lydia finished in the top three of the women’s race.

Kenya reaffirms its premium dominance in long distance at the Premium Trust Bank Abuja City Half-marathon with a complete sweep in both men’s and women’s races.

The trio of Kephar Namutala, Edwin Kipyago, and Ezekiel Chepkovomi swept the men’s top three medals. Namutala won the race in a time of 1:05:14:45 to go home with the cash prize of $8,000 while his countryman Kipyago finished second in a time of 1:05:39:73 and a cash prize of $6,000. Ezekiel Chepkoromi finished third in a time of 1:06:05:09 winning the cash prize of $5,000.

Another Nigerian, Auta Monday finished 8th on the overall standing and second in the Nigeria category in a time of 1:09:45::96 to go home with a double cash reward of $500 and N1.5M.

In the Women’s category, Kenya’s Mercy Jepkemoi won the race in a time of 1:14:53:23 while Nigeria’s duo of Shambor and Akusho made a historic feat by finishing second and third respectively in a time of 1:16:28:69 and 1:16:34:67.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended the Organisers of the race, Nilayo Sport Management Limited for continually raising the bar of road races in Nigeria with premium organisation of the race.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, also expressed confidence that Nigeria will soon be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to producing elite longdistance runners because of international marathons of this quality.