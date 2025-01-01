2025: Political Leaders, Nigerians Should Seek God’s Face Over Nat’l Challenges – Okonkwo

Share

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has urged the Federal Government, National Assembly, Governors, state Houses of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen and all the political classes as well as other Nigerians to seek the face of God for solutions to the current national challenges.

He warned that the challenges of Nigeria defy human solution, urging Nigerians not to be stressed up because of the challenges but should trust in God, assuring that God will intervene.

He spoke with journalists on Wednesday after the Cross-Over service at TREM, international headquarters, Anthony Oke, Gbagada Express Way, Lagos.

Okonkwo said: “We should all as a country seek the face of God because the truth is: the situation, challenges and circumstances, facing us as a nation defy human wisdom really because it is like we have been in this rot for several years.

“It is not what can be fixed overnight so the wisdom of God is required at this time, (for us) to be able to navigate through these great challenges we have in this country.

“As Nigerians, we really have to be patient. I know it is not every one of us that is crying out. It is a tough situation. But becoming agitated and unnecessarily stressed up is not going to get us out of the hole.

“So let us all agree and pray to God and begin to ask for his wisdom to help us, to come out of the situation.”

Explaining the prophecy to his congregation that “2025 is a year of rest,” the cleric said though his members may still encounter challenges, as they focus on God and trust in His words, God will show up for them.

Okonkwo said: “For our people, it is a year of rest. Do not forget we are addressing our people. It is a prophetic word God gave to us as His children.

Why is it going to be a year of rest because we would still see challenges in Nigeria? There will be a lot of challenges and if you begin to focus on those challenges, you can run crazy.

“So the way out is to focus on one who is infallible, errorless and impregnable and that is God and the promise He has given to us, He will fulfil it. He has done it before. Nations have been in distress and in challenging situations, and He spoke and said, ‘Look, I am going to bring you out,’ and He did.

“Our focus is on what He said and that is why we should rest on it.

Trying to get angry with yourself will not solve the problem. Rest in His promise. The word: ‘Rest’ there talks about trusting, complete and total trust in His ability to pull us out of these challenges.”

Share

Please follow and like us: