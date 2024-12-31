2025: PDP Wants Tinubu To Address Corruption, Wasteful Spending In Govt

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the issues of unbridled corruption, in his government and avoid reckless and wasteful spending.

PDP in its New Year message to Nigerians by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the president’s address to the citizens should be tailored towards proffering solutions to reducing the pump price of fuel, address widespread hunger and provide clear-cut measures to guarantee the security of lives and property in the country.

The party warned Tinubu against previous hopeless rhetoric, unsubstantiated statistics, and false promises, that it said, characterised his previous broadcasts.

It demanded accountability for the money that accrued to Nigeria from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, and expressed worry at the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to revisit and address the reported cases of killings in various parts of the country, particularly the 2020 EndSars killings.

“The last 18 months have been the most excruciating period to Nigerians since the civil war with citizens now resorting to suicide and slavery mission aboard due to the hopeless situation foisted by the anti-people policies of the suppressive, exploitative and insensitive APC government which continues to reject every appeal and suggestion for a review of such policies.

“More disheartening is that while Nigerians die of hunger and insecurity, APC leaders and officials in government continue to flaunt their luxury appetite and lifestyle in utter disdain to the feelings of millions of impoverished citizens,” the party stated.

It warned the ruling APC not to carry over such an attitude into 2025 as such would further exasperate the patience and sensibility of Nigerians.

PDP however called Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation but to remain law-abiding and approach 2025 with optimism of a new dawn in their determination to defend the nation’s constitutional democracy.

It further called for adherence to the rule of law, transparency and accountability in government and firm resistance to suppression and pervasive violations by the APC.

The party believes this is the sure step in to return the country to the path of stability and economic prosperity, which it noted, has eluded Nigeria since the coming of the APC in 2015.

Share

Please follow and like us: