2025 Ozone Day: Experts Identify Abuja, Lagos, Others As Worst Hit By Ozone Layer Radiation

Lagos, Rivers and Borno states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been identified as the most affected by ultraviolet radiation resulting from the depletion of the ozone layer. Environmental experts and stakeholders said this at the 2025 International Ozone Day commemoration in Benin.

The event was hosted by Save The Ozone Nigeria in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, state Ministries of Environment, and the National Centre for Energy and Environment (NCEE) of the University of Benin. The programme brought tostakeholders said this at the 2025 International Ozone Day commemoration in Benin.

The event was hosted by Save The Ozone Nigeria in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, state Ministries of Environment, and the National Centre for Energy and Environment (NCEE) of the University of Benin. The programme brought to gether key environmental advocates, scientists, and government officials to raise awareness about ozone protection and the dangers of its ongoing depletion.

Professor Anthony Ogbeibu emphasized the growing urgency of maintaining and strengthening Nigeria’s environmental policies in light of new scientific data. He said: “Nigeria must sustain its policies on the ozone layer because recent scientific research shows that ozone depletion and exposure to erythemal UV radiation (EUVR), affect Nigeria more than many places.

So we are not isolated from this global threat.” Ogbeibu further pointed out that UV radiation levels in Borno, Rivers, Abuja, and Lagos often spike to extreme levels around midday, particularly during the dry season and early rains, posing serious health risks even during brief exposure without adequate protection.

He stressed the importance of public education on UV-related dangers and the adoption of protective measures. He said: “We must support clean technologies by enforcing existing laws more strictly and ensuring that ozone-depleting substances are not imported or used illegally.”

The Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal, represented by Osagie Edomwandagbon, said the Federal Government has been actively engaged in ozone protection efforts through various awareness campaigns and policy implementations. Dr. Emmanuel Ogbomida, acting Director of the National Centre for Energy and Environment, stated that the Energy Commission of Nigeria and its associated research institutions have been working in line with global objectives aimed at ozone preservation.