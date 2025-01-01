2025: Oyebanji Describes Airport as ‘Best New Year Gift to Ekiti People’

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared 2025 as the year of accelerated growth in the state’s journey towards shared prosperity.

The new year, according to Oyebanji, will see the state witnessing massive improvements in food production, infrastructure and better government services that have never been seen in the history of the state.

The Governor in a statewide new year broadcast relayed on all radio and television stations in the state on Wednesday morning, congratulated the people of the state for witnessing another year in spite of the numerous challenges that daily confronted them.

Admitting that while each year comes with its challenges, there is need to thank God for seeing the people of the state through 2024 , which he noted began with damning economic challenges and dreadful insecurity.

The Governor expressed delight that the year “thankfully, ended with easing economic situation suggestive of a positive curve for our State and country.” He added that the security situation of the State has also improved tremendously.

Governor Oyebanji also pointed out that his administration and the people “have made a remarkable mileage in the journey to prosperity in line with our continuity and shared prosperity agenda,” adding that “development in the last one year has been phenomenally exciting, a fact which many have acknowledged.”

Governor Oyebanji assured that 2025 would offer better economic prospects for the state and the country, noting that Ekiti has taken a leap towards a higher pedestal of economic development most especially with the approval granted the state airport to commence non-scheduled flights.

He said: “We are very optimistic that 2025 will be a year of positive economic resurgent for the country, as indicators point to increased economic activities that will engender higher income and improved revenue.

“In Ekiti, this is our year of ACCELERATED GROWTH in our shared prosperity journey. Ekiti is going to witness massive improvement in food production, infrastructure and better government services than we have ever seen.

“I am proud to announce that Ekiti State Airport is now completed and ready for operation. The federal government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on December 13, 2024, granted the airport a six-month licence to commence non-scheduled flight activities at the Airport.

“This period of six months is for the airport to test its systems and prepare for full operation as from June 15 this year. This, in my view, is the best new year gift to Ekiti people.

“For us in Ekiti, the commencement of flights at the airport is a validation of our continuity mantra, it also marks a significant milestone in our strategic vision of linking the economy of our State to the rest of the world, as well as the expansion of Ekiti economy into new arena of prosperity and opportunities.

“Our ultimate hope is to become the Agro-Allied export hub of the the country. We are very thrilled by the potential that this breakthrough portends for our State.”

The Governor appreciated leaders at all levels, especially the state’s former governors, former deputy governors, former and current members of National Assembly, former and current leaders of the state’s legislative and judicial arms of government, party leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and leaders of other segments of the State too numerous to mention.

He expressed what he called his “deepest gratitude” to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “for his special interest in our dear State and his fatherly support to us at all times.” He further appreciated federal government and its agencies in Ekiti for their cooperation and development and financial partners for their continuous support.

The Governor further lauded all Ekiti people both home and abroad for their goodwill since we assumed office noting that he was deeply touched by their show of love and solidarity and grateful for their advice, prayers, suggestions and constructive criticisms.

Share

Please follow and like us: