2025 Oscar Awards: Check Out Full List Of Winners

The 97th edition of the Oscars Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States (US), came to a close on Sunday, March 2, 2025, with historical wins.

The Academy Awards night saw Anora dominate the show with five wins, including Best Picture, while Demi Moore lost out to Mikey Madison in the coveted Best Actress award.

Other big winners included Zoe Saldana, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award, and Adrien Brody, who beat Timothée Chalamet to the Best Actor award prize.

With winners announced across 23 categories, the ceremony celebrated cinematic excellence while paying tribute to the heroes and victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Kieran Culkin kicked off the evening with a Best Supporting Actor win for A Real Pain.

2025 Oscar Winners:

Best Picture: Anora

Actress in a Leading Role: Mikey Madison — Anora

Actor in a Leading Role: Adrien Brody — The Brutalist

Actress in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña — Emilia Pérez

Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin — A Real Pain

Best Director: Sean Baker — Anora

Original Screenplay: Sean Baker — Anora

Achievement in Film Editing: Sean Baker — Anora

Adapted Screenplay: Conclave — Peter Straughan

International Feature Film: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land

Achievement in Costume Design: Paul Tazewell — Wicked

