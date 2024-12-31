2025: Okpebholo Urges Edo People To Expect Better Year Ahead

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, in his New Year message expressed hope and optimism for the year ahead.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in 2024 but highlighted the remarkable achievements made including the 2024 gubernatorial election which brought him and his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa to office on November 12, 2024.

The governor promised that 2025 will be a year of progress and transformation, with a focus on key sectors such as education, agriculture, security, infrastructure, healthcare, and job creation.

He emphasizes his administration’s commitment to creating an environment where every citizen can thrive and reach their full potential.

Governor Okpebholo also expressed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging citizens to do the same as he believes that the president’s bold policies will yield positive results in 2025.

