2025 Ojude Oba Car Winner Pays Tribute To Adenuga, Glo

One of the winners of a brand new car from Globacom, the major sponsor of the Ojude Oba festival, Mr Opeoluwa Osisanwo, on Tuesday paid an appreciation visit to the company’s office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The visit was to express his profound appreciation to the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for the honour done to the Ijebu community through the Community Service award that he won. He also used the opportunity to congratulate Globacom on another successful sponsorship of the globally acclaimed festival.

Mr Opeoluwa Osisanwo, who was unanimously selected to receive the first of the two cars donated by Globacom as Community Service Award prize, expressed joy that his name came up among the elders to receive the brand new Suzuki Celerio prize. He said he was focused on doing his bit to promote and project the good name of Ijebu land as Secretary of the organizing committee of the Ojude Oba festival, a role he has diligently played for some years now.

Osisanwo, 52, a dedicated community leader who doubles as the Secretary of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, was honored with a new car for his outstanding service.

During the visit, Mr Osisanwo again commended the company on the honour done to him through the elders of Ijebu Community who took the decision in line with the directive of Globacom to present one of the two brand new cars to an indigene chosen by the community. The other car was won in a contest by Idowu Olabisi, a trader resident of Ijebu Igbo.

“I am grateful to Globacom for this community service award at the 2025 Ojude Oba festival. My appreciation goes to the management of Globacom and to the Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., the Otunba Apesin of Ijebuland. I want to thank him sincerely for this great gift in appreciation of my service to the community, and to the Ojude Oba festival committee in particular as Secretary for over 15 years that I’ve been working. May the company continue to grow and may God grant the chairman good health, sound mind to continually enjoy the fruit of his labour. May Globacom continue to excel”, he enthused.

The winner of the second car was Idowu Olabisi, a female trader based in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State. She was ecstatic after receiving the car keys. She said that Globacom indeed gave her a spectacular gift at Eid period, as she had no inkling she would get such a car at this time.

Globacom had, at the festival, also presented four brand new Tricycles to various winners from within and around Ijebuland. The winners included Adenike Olanrewaju a

Plank seller at Molipa, Ijebu Ode; Hassan Toheeb, a businessman based in Ijebu Itele; Gazal Temitope, a trader who resides at Onisa, IjebuOde; and Lawal Tosin, a carpenter who is based in Idowa, Ijebu Ode.