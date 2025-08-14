2025: Obi Leads LP Guber Campaign In Anambra

…As Moghalu Inaugurates 21 LG Campaign Council

Against fears that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, may have dumped his party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), it has been made public that he is leading the gubernatorial campaign of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu.

Recall that Obi had attended the campaign of the ADC State Assembly candidate for Onitsha North 1 by-election coming up this weekend, which has been raising so much dust.

Making this declaration in Awka during the inauguration of the twenty-one Local Government area campaign Council, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief George Moghalu, allayed the fears, adding that Mr Peter Obi had already explained why he attended the campaign rally.

“We shall be commencing the campaign tour of the twenty-one local government areas after the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election and that of Onitsha North 1 state constituency”

“You all know that our party had challenges about this coming by-election, but the party is still in Court, and I am expecting situation reports, and that was why our Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had to attend the campaign rally of the ADC State Assembly candidate for the by-election in Onitsha”

Moghalu further affirmed that Mr Peter Obi has already issued a statement in that regard concerning the rally and has announced that he would commence his own gubernatorial election campaigns for the Labour Party.

“Mr Peter Obi has already made it clear in a statement that because our party has minimal issues and that was why he had to support the ADC candidate ”

“In that statement, Mr Peter Obi, our Presidential candidate, has announced that after the by-election, he would not only commence his own gubernatorial election campaigns for our party, the Labour Party, but also lead the candidate and running mate on the campaigns”

“So this is to tell all and sundry that there is no cause for alarm and to let us know that our Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, remains a member of the Labour Party and is leading us in this campaign “, he said.

Inaugurating the campaign, Council Moghalu noted that the votes of Anambra electorates must count, adding that this can only be made possible if the votes are protected.

“There is no way this election can be rigged because when we make it impossible for them to rig, nobody can rig, and we must resist any attempt for anybody to rig this election”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Moghalu Campaign Organisation, Arch Okey Chukwuogo, explained that the essence of setting up the Campaign Council is for them to be the eyes and ears of the party candidate, charging them to continue with the mobilisation.

State Chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, described the coming gubernatorial election as a make or mar, adding that it doesn’t stop at supporting the candidate but to reach out for more supporters.