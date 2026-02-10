2025: Oando’s Profit After Tax Rises To N241.3bn

Oando PLC has announced that its Profit after tax increased 10%year-on-year to N241.3 billion (FY 2024: N220.1 billion), supported by higher upstream production, impairment reversals, and favourable tax adjustments.

It, however, reported that its revenue declined 21 per cent year-on-year to N3.21 trillion (FY 2024: N4.09 trillion), reflecting a deliberate reduction in lowermargin refined-product trading amid structural changes in the domestic downstream market, partly offset by higher upstream production volumes.

It added that gross profit decreased 82 per cent year-on-year to N27.8 billion (FY 2024: N155.9 billion), driven by the change in revenue mix following reduced trading volumes and the impact of non-cash items, notwithstanding materially higher upstream output.

According to it, capital restructuring initiatives underway, with equity raise and debt conversions to be tabled at the upcoming AGM/EGM It further announced that its capital expenditure increased to N101.9 billion (FY 2024: N18.5 billion), reflecting increased investment in upstream development, facility integrity, and infrastructure optimisation following the assumption of operatorship.

It also stated that operating cash flow improved materially year-on-year, reflecting enhanced cash conversion, and improved working capital management.

These were contained in the group’s unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2025 according to the Group Chief Financial Officer, Adeola Ogunsemi. The Group also announced that its production averaged 32,482 boepd in the 2025 financial year, up 32 per cent year-on-year.

It explained that this was driven by the full-year consolidation of the NAOC JV interest and improved operational uptime. It also announced that its crude oil, gas, and NGL output increased year-on-year, supported by asset optimisation initiatives and the successful revamp of the NGL processing plant.