2025, Not Just Passage Of Time, But A New Beginning – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the year 2025 is not merely a passage of time but a new chapter brimming with possibilities.

Atiku in his New Year message to Nigerians, also urged them to remain resolute in ensuring that political leaders, at every level of government, are held accountable, adding that no one should be allowed to wield unchecked power that could lead to the erosion of liberties and further exploitation of public office.

He hoped that the New Year would usher in a momentous era of heightened public awareness, “a time when every Nigerian must stand vigilant, closely observing the actions and decisions of their political leaders.”

According to him, the dawn of 2025 presents an invaluable opportunity to reshape and redefine the national dialogue and urge citizens to actively participate in safeguarding the principles of democracy.

Atiku observed that 2024 provided a sobering glimpse into the pressing need for governmental accountability, and expressed profound gratitude to God for granting Nigerians the grace to witness another year despite the arduous trials faced in the past.

“The trials of the past year have only served to fortify our faith.

“Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light, and it is this same spirit of unwavering faith that will continue to propel us forward in the coming year,” he said.

The former vice president called on Nigerians to nurture the shared hopes of collective prosperity, reminding them that the vigilance of the citizenry is paramount in holding the government accountable for its actions.

“We must ensure that the power entrusted to those in leadership is never abused and that the claws of an overreaching government are firmly restrained,” he asserted.

Atiku said the New Year will be the one in which Nigerians will unite in the pursuit of good governance, and stand resolute against any efforts by the ruling elite to divide the nation along religious and ethnic lines.

“As we celebrate the divine favour allows us to witness the beginning of this New Year, let us not forget our fellow countrymen who were not so fortunate, those whose lives were claimed by the relentless storms of daily hardships that have long plagued Nigeria,” he pleaded.

Share

Please follow and like us: