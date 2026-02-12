2025: NNPC Ltd Reports N60.517trn In Revenue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) reported generating N60.517 trillion in revenue from January to December 2025.

It also disclosed that it remitted N14.706 trillion to statutory government agencies and recorded a profit after tax of N5.76 trillion during the same period.

These figures were contained in its monthly report for December 2025, released on Thursday.

The report further noted that crude oil and condensate production for December stood at 1.54 million barrels of oil per day (mmbopd), while NRL stations reported PMS availability at 65%, OB3 at 96%, AKK at 91%, and upstream pipeline availability at 100%.

On strategic efforts, NNPC stated:

“December production performance was affected by planned maintenance work at Stardeep-Agbami, Renaissance-Estuary Area (EA), and unplanned production facility outages.

Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline: AKK Mainline welding works were successfully completed as scheduled, with intensified efforts to complete the IPS and BVS.

Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline: OB3 River Niger Crossing – all early works have been completed, and pilot hole drilling has commenced. The project is on course to be completed as scheduled.”

The report also highlighted NNPC Foundation initiatives:

“NNPC Foundation Public Impact Initiatives: In a major boost to youth entrepreneurship, the NNPC Foundation has disbursed ₦531,000 to each beneficiary under its Youth Empowerment Programme, implemented in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The support, which complements the earlier Starter Pack Empowerment provided to 531 beneficiaries, is designed to help young Nigerians launch sustainable businesses, reduce unemployment, and contribute meaningfully to national development.”