2025: NLC Demands Governance With Benefits, Policies Without Strong-Arm Tactics

…to engage govt on wage review

…seeks prioritisation of industrial peace

As Nigerians step into the year, 2025, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government across all levels to ensure governance translates to real benefits for Nigerians in all aspects of livelihood including healthcare, education, transportation and housing.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a New Year Message on Tuesday, also asked the government to ensure policies were not only drafted with honest intentions to make life better for Nigerians but should be without nepotism and strong-arm tactics.

Highlighting the tough challenges Nigerians and workers grappled with in the year 2024, Congress said there was a need to build inner strength and a collective resolve to drive Nigeria out of the morass of underdevelopment that has held it captive for far too long.

According to Congress, no power for a New Nigeria was in the hands of Nigerians as saying, “No external power will deliver us from the scourge of economic hardship and stagnation.

“It is only through our collective effort and determination that we can propel our nation forward. We must build inner strength to find this collective resolve across the length and breadth of our great nation. This is our civic responsibility—one we must embrace with unwavering determination.

“We call on the government at all levels to ensure that governance translates into real benefits for the people. The welfare of the citizens remains the primary justification for the existence of any government. Access to food and Nutrition, better healthcare, Quality Housing, Education, Transportation and greater Security of lives and properties including the right to participate in decisions on how they are ruled are the key expectations of the people and workers.

“Policies must therefore reflect transparency, honesty, and inclusivity, devoid of chicanery, nepotism, and strong-arm tactics. To create a thriving, democratic nation, we need a system built on the tenets of social dialogue, allowing critical stakeholders to participate actively in nation-building. Such inclusiveness will foster deeper ownership of government policies, ensuring stability and sustainability.”

On the Tax Bill that has been on national discourse, the NLC called on the federal government to immediately withdraw it before the National Assembly so that all key national stakeholders would be part of the process.

“As we embark on a National Dialogue in Ibadan in January 2025, we want to join hands in co-creating a new national Tax law that would enjoy wider acceptance and would fulfil its purpose of propelling national development which we believe is the main objective of government.”

The NLC further demanded, “As we move into 2025, we urge the Federal Government to prioritize industrial peace by taking social dialogue seriously, pursuing pro-human-progress policies, and respecting agreements with trade unions. The increasing use of violence in engagements with workers and unions must cease, as it is a recipe for industrial disharmony.

“Trade unions which we are, as a pan-people organization, remain a committed partner in progress, striving for the development of Nigeria while protecting the rights of workers and citizens at large. We have a very large stake in our nation and are concerned about how our nation is run compelling us to thus seek to ensure that government policies give our nation optimal outcomes. While we therefore urge government to govern well it must understand that we are responsible to our members and this we cannot shirk.”

Given the high inflation, low purchasing power and the worsening state of the nation’s economy occasioned by the government’s continuous anti-people policies, the NLC has resolved to engage the federal government on a wage review to ensure a better income for workers in the country.

“We insist that governments at all levels must comply with the provisions of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act from the very beginning of the year.

“Furthermore, given the economic realities imposed by recent government policies, we shall engage the government for a wage review to safeguard workers’ welfare.

“Our nation will become more productive when the incomes of workers are able to meet at least their basic needs and thus commit more to their work. In this we believe, there ought to be unanimity between us and governments at various levels. We look forward to fruitful engagement with our social partners on this as we move into 2025.”

“Let us unite in our resolve to ensure a Nigeria where workers’ welfare, decent work environments, and the security of life and property are prioritized.

“Together, through collective effort and determination, we can transform our nation into one of progress, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Wishing you all a prosperous, peaceful, and purposeful 2025!”

