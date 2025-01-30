2025: NIWA Targets 200% Increase On Remittance To CFR

Share

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) yesterday, disclosed that it had set ambitious targets for the 2025 fiscal year, proposing a total revenue of N34.389 billion.

This represents a significant increase from the previous year, with the authority aiming to remit N9.054 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CFR).

According to NIWA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bola Oyebamiji, while meeting with the National Assembly’s joint Committee on Marine Transport, the projected revenue comprises 50% Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) remittance, amounting to N2.756 billion.

Additionally, 40% of the Port Development Levy (PDL) remittance is expected to contribute N5.775 billion, with proceeds from lease of properties and tender documentation adding N496.894 million and N25.629 million, respectively.

Oyebamiji attributed the significant increase in projected revenue to the estimated N28.875 billion Port Development Levy in the 2025 fiscal year, up from N13.219 billion in 2024.

This represents a 200% increase in remittance to the CFR. The Joint Committee on Marine Transport, Chaired by Senator Wasiu Eshilokun, expressed satisfaction with Oyebamiji’s presentation, urging NIWA to build on its 91% budget performance in 2024 and strive for 100% in 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: