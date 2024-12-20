2025: Nigerian Equities Set For Growth Amid Elevated Yields

Share

The Nigerian equities market is poised for a transformative year in 2025, with analysts projecting a robust 23 per cent return on the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

This optimism stems from a combination of reform-driven policies, heightened foreign portfolio investment (FPI), and a strategic shift toward undervalued assets.

In their comprehensive report, “Financial Markets Review & Outlook for 2025,” Cordros Research, a division of Cordros Capital Limited, highlighted key factors set to drive market performance.

The analysts emphasized the role of enhanced foreign exchange liquidity, coupled with dividend-seeking investors leveraging the valuation gap in select stocks.

“Our top picks for 2025 include GTCO (BUY, TP: N64.98/s), which demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency, and ACCESSCORP (BUY, TP: N38.53/s), given its dominance across corporate and retail banking segments,” stated Cordros Research.

Despite headwinds such as rising operating costs, FX restrictions, and conservative lending practices, the banking sector is expected to achieve earnings growth driven by funded income.

The analysts’ top picks performers include GTCO (N64.98) and ACCESSCORP (N38.53), with robust balance sheets and strategic positioning. Government-led infrastructure projects and modest price adjustments are anticipated to fuel sales volume growth.

Though cost and currency pressures may compress margins, strong revenue streams are projected to sustain earnings. WAPCO (NGN83.01) remains a standout performer in this space.

Amid persistent FX liquidity challenges and rising input costs, the agriculture sector is forecasted to maintain stability, thanks to operational efficiencies and increased production volumes.

Neutral outlooks dominate, though firms like OKOMUOIL and PRESCO are poised for steady gains. The sector faces macroeconomic pressures, including high inflation and currency depreciation.

While these factors weigh on broader performance, NASCON (N39.48) is expected to deliver robust growth.

Conversely, beer manufacturers are likely to experience margin tightening due to rising excise dties and input costs.

The telecoms sector is on track for sustained topline growth, supported by a recovering subscriber base and increasing data consumption.

MTNN (N234.32) leads the pack with significant upside potential, underpinned by its expansive market share and innovation-led strategy. Higher product pricing and expanded domestic refining capacity will bolster the downstream oil and gas sector.

However, currency depreciation remains a key risk. TOTAL (N838.93) is well-positioned to maintain its leadership status.

As the Federal Government deepens its reform agenda, analysts expect macroeconomic improvements to underpin financial market resilience.

Elevated fixed-income yields, influenced by inflationary pressures and domestic borrowing demands, are projected in the first half of 2025.

However, disinflationary trends could moderate yields by year-end, with treasury bill and bond rates estimated at 18.5 per cent and 18.0 per cent, respectively.

With 2025 set to echo the transformative reforms of 2024, Nigeria’s financial markets are positioned for significant growth.

While challenges such as inflation and currency pressures remain, informed investors stand to unlock substantial returns by capitalising on emerging opportunities in a reshaped economic landscape.

The year promises to be a pivotal chapter for the Nigerian Exchange, driven by reform momentum and a renewed focus on long-term value creation.

