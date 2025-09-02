2025 Nigeria Cup Golf Tourney Set To Elevate Nigeria’s Sporting Calendar

This year’s edition of the prestigious Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament will tee off at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section, and will tee off with fun and fanfare in a celebration of golf, culture, and national pride from Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Organised annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) to commemorate Nigeria’s independence, the Nigeria Cup has grown into a major sporting and social event. This year’s edition promises exciting golf competitions, cultural showcases, networking opportunities, and youth development initiatives.

“The Nigeria Cup is more than a tournament; it is a national celebration of unity, excellence, and sportsmanship” said Mr. Wale Onaolapo, Chairman of the Organising Committee.” In 2025, we are raising the standard even higher.”

Seen as the most prestigious golf tournament in the highbrow golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the Nigeria Cup has grown to become the most soughtafter golf tournament in Nigeria. According to Dr. Ayo Adegboye, Chairman of the Sponsorship sub-committee: “Partnering with the Nigeria Cup is a big deal for very discerning Corporates. With enhanced brand visibility through digital and on-course placements, content creation for promotional materials, networking, and direct engagement opportunities.”