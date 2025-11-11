2025 NCDMB Undergraduate Essay Competition Award Ceremony Set for November 14

The 2025 edition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition will culminate with its award and prize-giving ceremony on November 14, 2025, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The competition, a flagship initiative of the NCDMB, is designed to promote academic excellence and intellectual growth among undergraduates in Nigeria’s public and private tertiary institutions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Eyinimi Omorozi, Consultant to the NCDMB and coordinator of the competition, said the programme equips young Nigerians with the skills and confidence to engage meaningfully in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

“The essay competition is not just about winning prizes; it is about building a generation of young Nigerians who can think critically, innovate, and contribute to sustaining the Nigerian Content legacy,” Omorozi said.

This year’s theme, “Sustaining Local Content Policies in the Transitioning Oil and Gas Industry,” attracted hundreds of entries from students nationwide. After rigorous screening, ten finalists emerged and will participate in a final assessment by a panel of seasoned academics to determine the overall winner.

The star prize winner will receive ₦1,000,000, while all ten finalists will receive brand-new laptops to support their academic and digital development.

Over the years, the competition has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most credible youth-focused academic platforms, fostering creativity, patriotism, and excellence while advancing the national local content agenda.

The upcoming ceremony promises to celebrate innovation, brilliance, and the next generation of professionals poised to drive Nigeria’s oil and gas sector forward.